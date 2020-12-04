Latest ‘It’s not boo-boos and Band-Aids’: COVID-19 thrust school nurses onto the frontline
School nurses have been on the front line since the pandemic closed schools last spring. Many have helped prepare reopening plans, taken temperatures, enforced social distancing and sanitation rules, ensured mask wearing, distributed lunches, monitored outbreaks, conducted contact tracings, and consulted with local health departments.
Often spread thin, each school day they are assessing and addressing students needs from afar — monitoring spikes in student hospitalizations; managing mental health needs; identifying children who lack food and vaccinations and looking for signs of abuse.
— Melanie Burney, Kristen A. Graham
Report: Center City retail is being decimated by the pandemic. ‘It’s horrible.’
The 1700 block of Walnut Street, known for its luxury retailers, is hollowed out. About 50% of the businesses that once occupied the premium retail storefronts near tony Rittenhouse Square are shuttered.
The 1400 block of Walnut also is suffering. That strip, just off Broad Street, has a 33% occupancy rate that increased when Tiffany & Co., the exclusive blue box jeweler, moved to new quarters three blocks to the west.
Retailers are drying up because the 275,000 people who used to arrive every work day on SEPTA and PATCO trains aren’t showing up. Neither are most of the 1.2 million annual convention attendees, the 3.5 million annual occupants of hotel rooms, the millions of domestic tourists, and the 1.2 million international visitors. In the wake of the pandemic, Center City office towers were only 20% occupied in November, according to a report from JLL, a multinational commercial real estate services company.
The report concluded that retail demand dropped by more than $1 billion after office workers were sent home to work remotely.
— Katie Park, Sam Wood
U.S. hiring slowed sharply in November as coronavirus intensified
America’s employers scaled back their hiring last month as the viral pandemic accelerated across the country, adding 245,000 jobs, the fewest since April and the fifth straight monthly slowdown.
At the same time, the unemployment rate to a still-high 6.7%, from 6.9% in October, the Labor Department said. November’s job gain was down from 610,000 in October.
Friday’s report of another slowdown in hiring was the latest evidence that the job market and the economy are faltering in the face of a virus that has been shattering daily records for confirmed infections.
Before the pandemic, last month’s gains would have been considered healthy. But the U.S. economy is still roughly 10 million jobs below its pre-pandemic level, with a rising proportion of the unemployed describing their jobs as gone for good. Faster hiring is needed to ensure that people who were laid off during the pandemic recession can quickly get back to work.
Two enhanced federal unemployment benefits programs are set to expire at the end of December — just as viral cases are surging and colder weather is shutting down outdoor dining and many public events. Unless Congress enacts another rescue aid package, more than 9 million unemployed people will be left without any jobless aid, state or federal, beginning after Christmas.
— Associated Press
Some Philadelphians face weeks-long delays for COVID-19 test results through urgent cares, pop-up sites
As the number of coronavirus cases climbed and people prepared to travel for Thanksgiving last month (against guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health) testing also increased, leading some Philadelphians’ results to slip through the cracks.
In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus effectively, public health experts recommend that people who get tested receive their results within 24 to 48 hours. In the days, sometimes weeks, that people wait for test results, they could potentially expose others in the community to the virus. And without a negative test result, people are often forced to quarantine for the full 14 days recommended by the CDC for most of the pandemic. While early testing delays appeared to ease along with the virus in the summer, the recent increase of cases has exposed issues that persist in the testing process.
— Bethany Ao
Pa. reports 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 in one day, and asks public to help protect hospitals from filling
Pennsylvania shattered its record for coronavirus cases logged in a single day by a staggering amount Thursday, reporting more than 11,000 new infections — just one week after Thanksgiving, which experts had predicted could fuel a significant surge.
The day’s increase continued the exponential trajectory of the virus’ spread since the start of November, when days with a few thousand newly reported cases broke records and caused alarm. And it means 50,000 Pennsylvanians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last seven days.
More than 5,000 people were being treated for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania hospitals Thursday, with more than 1,000 in intensive-care units. In a few of the state’s less populated areas, hospitals had run out of ICU beds. Beds remained open around the Philadelphia region, but the need was growing in places: All but eight of Delaware County’s ICU beds were filled, state data showed.
Unlike in the spring, when the most severe COVID-19 outbreaks were largely concentrated in Pennsylvania’s most densely populated areas, the fall spread of the virus has begun straining health-care providers across the commonwealth.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy
Case numbers continue to rise in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Friday morning round-up: Biden will ask every American to wear a mask for 100 days
- President-elect Joe Biden told CNN Thursday that when he takes office next month, he will urge every American to wear a mask while in public for the first 100 days of his term.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci will continue to serve as chief medical adviser under Biden’s presidency. Biden has also tapped former U.S. surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy to help lead the nation’s coronavirus response.
- Sixty percent of Americans now say they plan to get immunized against the coronavirus, a number up 10% since September, according to a new Pew study.
- Americans followed social distancing guidelines less this fall than any other time during the pandemic, while engaging in more risky behavior, a study found. The numbers support anecdotes from public health experts who suggested that “pandemic fatigue” preceded the new surge in cases.
- A new program for COVID-19 testing will start at Philadelphia International Airport today, out of the Terminal E departures building.