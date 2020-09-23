Latest Fourth large-scale COVID-19 vaccine trial begins in the U.S.
The first coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect people with a single shot has entered the final stages of testing in the United States in an international trial that will recruit up to 60,000 participants.
The experimental vaccine being developed by pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is the fourth vaccine to enter the large, Phase 3 trials in the United States that will determine whether they are effective and safe. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer of J&J, predicted that there may be enough data to have results by the end of the year and said the company plans to manufacture 1 billion doses next year.
Three other vaccine candidates have a head start, with U.S. trials that began earlier in the summer, but the vaccine being developed by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, a division of J&J, has several advantages that could make it logistically easier to administer and distribute if it is proved safe and effective.
“A single-shot vaccine, if it’s safe and effective, will have substantial logistic advantages for global pandemic control,” said Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, who partnered with J&J to develop the vaccine.
— Washington Post
Coronavirus cases in and around Philadelphia
Pennsylvania no longer has limits on crowd size, at least for now;
There are no longer any limits on how many people can gather together indoors and outdoors in much of Pennsylvania, at least for the moment.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV declined to stay a ruling that Gov. Tom Wolf’s restrictions on gatherings of 25 people indoors and 250 people outdoors in Pennsylvania are unconstitutional.
Stickman said the administration had failed to show “imminent and irreparable harm will occur” if the state can’t limit gatherings. State officials had sought a delay on his ruling while they appeal, which Wolf said Tuesday he will appeal to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia. Wolf also plans on appealing Stickman’s denial.
“The actions taken by the administration were mirrored by governors across the country and saved, and continue to save lives in the absence of federal action,” spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger said in a statement. “This decision is especially worrying as Pennsylvania and the rest of the country are likely to face a challenging time with the possible resurgence of COVID-19 and the flu in the fall and winter.”
Other coronavirus restrictions put in place by the Wolf administration — including mask mandates and limits on indoor dining capacity — remain in effect.
While the ruling strikes down the statewide limits on gatherings, many counties and municipalities — including Philadelphia and Allegheny County — have their own local restrictions on crowd size. Health experts, including members of the White House coronavirus task force, urge people to avoid large crowds, where the virus can spread easily from person to person.
— Rob Tornoe
Pa. Senate passes bill to loosen virus limits on restaurants, bars
Legislation to loosen Gov. Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions on Pennsylvania’s bars and restaurants easily passed the state Senate on Tuesday.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted 43 to 6 for a bill that would end the requirement that customers buy food in order to purchase alcohol and would permit patrons to be served drinks at the bar.
It also would permit taverns and restaurants to operate at 50% capacity, or more if they can meet state and federal social distancing standards or erect appropriate barriers, and make it easier for restaurants to adapt adjacent outside areas to serve customers.
The bill will need another round of House approval before it can be sent to Wolf’s desk.
Wolf’s press secretary, Lyndsay Kensinger, said nearly every state currently has occupancy limits for bars and restaurants, and she said the Democratic governor will veto the bill if he gets it in its current form.
Lawmakers, Kensinger said, should among other measures provide financial help to the hospitality sector, funding for child care and hazard pay for frontline workers.
— Associated Press
Radnor students to begin in-person learning next week
Radnor Township School District students will begin to return to the classroom next week in a hybrid plan approved by the school board Tuesday night.
According to the district, students in kindergarten and grades 1, 2, 6, 9, and 12 participating in the district’s modified in-person learning program will return to Radnor schools on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Students in grades 3, 4, and 5 will return in-person on Thursday, Oct. 1, while students in grades 7,8,10, and 11 will return to the classroom on Friday, Oct. 2.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus case numbers rising in 27 states, fueling fears of a fall surge
Progress in slowing the march of the novel coronavirus has stalled in much of the United States, and the pathogen is spreading at dangerous rates in many states as autumn arrives and colder weather — traditionally congenial to viruses — begins to settle across the nation, public health data shows.
Twenty-seven states and Puerto Rico have shown an increase in the seven-day average of new confirmed cases since the final week of August, according to The Post’s analysis of public health data. Minnesota, Montana, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Utah set record highs Monday for seven-day averages.
Hospitalizations and deaths remain lower nationally than at their midsummer peak, but those numbers always lag several weeks behind trends in new infections.
“I think we’re just in the beginning of what’s going to be a marked increase in cases in the fall," said Michael T. Osterholm, a University of Minnesota epidemiologist. "And it won’t be just a testing artifact, either. This is real.”
— Washington Post