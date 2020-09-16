Latest Spike in cases in South Jersey town following return of students
— John Duchneskie
Coronavirus cases down in Philly, but up in Pennsylvania
— John Duchneskie
At Philly town hall, Trump questions the value of wearing masks and claims he ‘up-played’ the pandemic
President Donald Trump attempted to rewrite the history of his early response to the coronavirus during a town hall in Philadelphia on Tuesday, saying he “up-played” the pandemic rather than downplaying it — an assertion directly at odds with his own comments in public and on tape.
“I didn’t downplay it; I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action, my action was very strong,” Trump said at the National Constitution Center, where he took questions from undecided voters in an event hosted by ABC News.
“I don’t want to scare people. I don’t want to make people panic and you’re not going to go out and say, oh, this is going to be, ‘This is death, death, death,’” Trump said. He later predicted, again, that the virus would “disappear,” a claim he has long made, even as the virus has continued to spread and kill almost 200,000 people in the United States.
At one point, Trump said the virus would go away even without a vaccine, “over a period of time.” Trump said Americans would “develop like a herd mentality” — garbling the phrase “herd immunity,” the threshold at which enough people have been infected that the virus spreads more slowly. ABC host George Stephanopoulos pointed out that would also mean “many deaths.”
Trump also questioned the value of wearing face masks, which he often refuses to do, even though public health experts say it’s one of the most important ways to slow the virus' spread. He frequently mocks his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, for wearing a mask.
— Jonathan Tamari
Fauci says all states should follow Vermont’s approach to the pandemic
While much of the country continues to struggle containing COVID-19, Vermont hasn’t reported a new coronavirus death since the end of July and currently is averaging a positivity rate around 0.2%, the lowest in the country.
Among those praising the state’s approach to deal with the pandemic is Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, who said he wished he could “bottle up” the state’s approach and export it to other states.
“Notwithstanding that you’re a small state, but it should be the model of how you get to such a low test positivity, that you can actually start opening up the economy in a safe and prudent way,” Fauci said via a video feed at Gov. Phil Scott’s news conference Tuesday.
Fauci said Vermont’s approach has been relatively straightforward — a wide acceptance of the state’s mask mandate, aggressive contact tracing when outbreaks occur, keeping proper social distancing from others, avoiding large crowds, and washing your hands frequently. But even Fauci admitted something that seemed as simple as a mask mandate wouldn’t work in many states.
“In some areas, anything that smacks of an authoritative statement to the citizenry often is met with a considerable amount of pushback,” Fauci said.
— Rob Tornoe
Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended.
Only about 65 close family and friends were on the guest list for a bride and groom’s rustic wedding celebration in a small Maine town in early August.
But the nuptials began an outbreak now traced to more than 175 reported coronavirus infections and also to the deaths of seven people, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.
The cluster of coronavirus infections that originated from the Big Moose Inn outside Millinocket on Aug. 7 continues to grow in Maine, state health officials said, after guests flouted social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. Now people who have no association with the party have died, including six residents of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah said in a news briefing on Tuesday.
— Washington Post