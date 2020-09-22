Latest Republicans pledge to override Wolf’s veto on school sports
Republican legislative leaders pledged to override Gov. Tom Wolf’s veto of a bill that would have let Pennsylvania school districts alone determine how many spectators can attend school sporting events.
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R., Centre/Mifflin) called Wolf’s veto “ridiculous," and said the governor was “directly opposed to children and families looking for some semblance of normalcy.”
In both the Senate and the House, the bill passed by more than the two-thirds majority that would be needed to overcome a veto.
In rejecting the legislation, Wolf said lawmakers were ignoring the reality that the coronavirus spreads when you bring large groups of people together.
“And instead of ignoring it, we ought to try to figure out what we can do to keep that virus from infecting too many people," Wolf said.
Under the state’s current guidelines, school districts are allowed to approve team activities, but sporting events remain subject to the state’s limits of 25 people for an indoor gathering and 250 people for an outdoor gathering. The bill would have given schools exclusive authority to control crowd size, as well as to make decisions about sports, other extracurricular activities, and competitions.
— Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy
CDC says no trick-or-treating this year
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging families to skip door-to-door trick-or-treating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses,” the agency warned in new guidance posted late Monday night. In addition to trick-or-treating, the agency warned against visiting indoor haunted houses, attending crowded costume parties, and having trunk-or-treat events in large parking lots.
Among the lower risk activities the CDC recommends doing instead include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them.
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with.
— Rob Tornoe
Ohio Lt. Governor booed at Trump rally while promoting Trump 2020 masks
Trump supporters booed Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, a Republican, at a rally for the president outside of Dayton on Monday when he attempted to promote Trump 2020 masks.
Public officials have readily said facial covering are extremely effective in preventing the spread of coronavirus, and officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have credited mask mandates for lowering the spread of the virus. Even the Trump administration’s own guidelines recommend masks be worn in public settings where social distancing isn’t possible.
According to a recent Gallup poll taken over the summer, 27% of Republicans said they “never” wore masks, and another 9% said they “rarely” did.
“Masks are important, they’re effective. Combine it with physical distancing, avoiding crowds and it works. End of story, it’s true,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said in a recent interview on MSNBC.
— Rob Tornoe
Wolf administration urges Trump to abide by restrictions at Pittsburgh rally
President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in Pittsburgh tonight, and local officials are warning the campaign about defying Pennsylvania’s coronavirus restrictions.
It is unclear how many Trump supporters will attend tonight’s rally, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at a privately operated hangar at Pittsburgh International Airport, with the doors opening at 4 p.m. Pennsylvania current prohibits outdoor gatherings of more than 250 people, well below the hundred of supporters he typically draws — most of whom don’t wear masks.
“We hope and expect that the President and those attending rallies will abide by these commonsense restrictions to protect the health and safety of Pennsylvanians,” Wolf spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger told the Inquirer.
Trump’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Allegheny County has seen a decline in new cases in recent months following a spike in July, which was attributed to the reopening of bars and restaurants. Officials say they will hold the business where tonight’s rally is being held accountable if it chooses to ignore the state’s restrictions.
“If there are complaints made to the county Health Department, the enforcement team will review and determine any appropriate actions,” said Allegheny County spokesperson Amie Downs.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration warned the Trump campaign about ignoring the commonwealth’s restrictions earlier this month, after a rally in Latrobe, Pa. drew a large crowd of maskless supporters.
“We hope and expect that any political candidate or anyone attending a candidate’s rally will abide by these commonsense restrictions to protect the health and safety of our residents,” First Deputy General Counsel Theron Perez wrote in a letter to the Trump campaign on Sept. 10 obtained by the Inquirer, urging organizers to “consider the public health of Pennsylvania’s communities.”
— Rob Tornoe