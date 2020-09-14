Latest Four PATCO stations closed in March reopen
Four PATCO stations closed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic reopened early Monday morning, and weekday train services will increase to every five to 10 minutes during rush hour.
The four PATCO stations are: Ashland, Westmont, City Hall, and 12/13th & Locust St.
All PATCO stations are now open 24 hours, with the exception of the 9/10th & Locust Street station, which closes daily between 12:07 a.m. and 4 a.m.
“As more riders return to PATCO, we will be evaluating our approach and strategies relating to every aspect of how our service is delivered,” PATCO General Manager John D. Rink said in a statement. “Our goal now is to ensure our service provides enough capacity so that there is enough room on platforms and trains to facilitate appropriate social distancing.”
— Rob Tornoe
No holiday Peeps this year due to the pandemic
Just Born Quality Confections, which is based in Bethlehem, Pa., announced it won’t be producing the holiday-themed marshmallow treats in order to focus on Easter of 2021.
The company resumed limited production in May after closing in mid-March for six weeks as the coronavirus exploded across Pennsylvania. The company said new protocols were put in place to protect the safety of employees.
“This situation resulted in us having to make the difficult decision to forego production of our seasonal candies for Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day in order to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies,” the company said in a statement.
Prior to the pandemic, about 5.5 million Peeps were produced every day, roughly 2 billion a year, according to CNN.
In addition to their headquarters and productions facility in Bethlehem, Just Born operates a former Goldenberg Candy Company factory in Philadelphia. The company’s other candies — Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales — will also skip their annual holiday packaging and shapes this year.
— Rob Tornoe
Nevada governor blasts Trump for disregarding local coronavirus restrictions
Shortly before President Trump took the stage on Sunday night in Henderson, Nev., for his first indoor rally in months, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak blasted the president for flouting the state’s coronavirus restrictions by packing hundreds of supporters, many without masks, into a building.
The Democratic governor noted that Trump and his campaign were violating Nevada’s ban on gatherings of 50 people or more, tweeting that the president’s rally at Xtreme Manufacturing was “shameful, dangerous and irresponsible.”
“Tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” the governor said. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”
The indoor rally, which featured mask-less supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside the industrial facility, came as the United States approaches almost 200,000 dead from covid-19. In Nevada, where Trump held multiple events over the weekend, there have been more than 73,500 cases and at least 1,570 deaths related to the virus.
— Washington Post
Monday morning roundup
- At least 194,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 6.5 million Americans have contracted the virus since February, with cases spiking in North Dakota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Arkansas.
- Israel became the first country to enact a second coronavirus lockdown, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing on Sunday that new restrictions would last three weeks.
- Political appointees at the Department of Health and Human Services have sought to change, delay and prevent the release of reports about the coronavirus by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because they were viewed as undermining President Trump’s message that the pandemic is under control, the Washington Post reports.