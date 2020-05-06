Latest A Main Line nature preserve is thriving amid coronavirus. Could it be a model for others to open?
In a densely developed and growing township that hosts one of the nation’s largest malls, the coronavirus crisis hit an obscure nature preserve in ways its keepers never could have anticipated.
Amid the avalanche of virus-related closings in March, the 93-acre McKaig Nature Education Center in the Wayne section of Upper Merion Township chose the path less traveled by: It stayed open. It was a popular decision — almost too popular.
McKaig, operated on a boot-string budget, suddenly became a hot spot. Foot traffic jumped ninefold, up to 500 visitors a day, park ranger Vytas Masalaitis said last week.
“People say, ‘I lived here 10 years; I didn’t know this was here,’” he said.
Concerned about aiding and abetting a rapidly spreading virus and the potential impacts on the woods’ nine trails, vegetation, and wildlife — including the hatching salamanders in McKaig Creek — the park’s board shut the trails for two days while it figured out how to handle the newfound celebrity.
The result was a reconfiguration of the trails by the preserve’s volunteers, routing traffic one way in the tighter areas; building a new footbridge across the creek; and posting new signage reminding people to kindly stay away from each other. The modest remake might well be a prototype for other natural areas that are contemplating reopening.
You should wear a mask in hallways and other common spaces of apartment buildings, experts say
Call it the naked rule: If you have to put clothes on, you should put on a mask.
That’s the shortcut we learned from talking to experts about when, exactly, masks are needed.
After all, the general guidance — wear a mask in public — can be confusing: What exactly does public mean? What counts as leaving my home? Does it mean going outside?
Really, what it means is you should cover your nose and mouth when you might come into contact with people who don’t live with you. That’s not just when you’re going to a specific place where people are congregating, such as a store.
And for people who live in apartments or other multi-home buildings, it means wearing a mask when going to common areas where you might run into others.
Drexel co-ops face their greatest challenge: Finding work for students during coronavirus
As the country was emerging from World War I a century ago, the Drexel Institute of Art, Science, and Industry created a cooperative education program to support the workforce.
It began with 152 engineering students, and was just the third of its kind in the United States.
Since then, the program, which places students at what is now Drexel University in paid six-month work experiences, has grown to be one of the largest in the country. More than 5,000 Drexel students work co-op jobs nationally and internationally annually, with a median salary of more than $18,000 for the half-year. More than 1,500 businesses, including Peco, JPMorgan Chase, Penn Medicine, Independence Blue Cross, and Comcast, participate.
Now, the program is operating during another world crisis, the pandemic, and despite economic turmoil, 78% of students scheduled to be on co-ops this spring and summer are in their jobs or will have a delayed start, though virtually all are working remotely.
Morning Roundup: Positive signs for the coronavirus infection rate in Pa. and N.J., though the states’ governors are holding firm on reopening plans
Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday he would stick to his reopening metric statewide, with no exceptions for the Philadelphia region. Amid indications of a slowing infection rate in the region and state, the number of Pennsylvanians who have died from the coronavirus passed 3,000.
Delaware announced its first steps toward recovery with some small businesses allowed to reopen as early as Friday, while New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said data about the virus’ effects indicated it was still too early to set a date for steps toward lifting shutdown restrictions.
Pennsylvania reported 554 deaths, a number representing a backlog of lab data, and 865 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.
“A number of days with less than 1,000 new cases is positive news,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “That is promising. We’re going to need to see if that trend continues.”
The pace of infections was slowing in New Jersey, Murphy said, though hundreds of people are still dying daily: 334 reported Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 8,244. An additional 2,494 had tested positive. Still, the governor said the state was continuing to flatten the curve.
