Latest U.S. unemployment officially at its highest rate since the Great Depression
The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.
The losses reflect what has become a severe recession caused by sudden business shutdowns in nearly every industry. Almost all the job growth achieved during the 11-year recovery from the Great Recession has now been lost in one month.Unemployment hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Depression, as the U.S. shed 20 million jobs last month from viral outbreak.
Supporters of reopening Philly businesses to rally around City Hall at noon
Protests against business closures that have taken place across the country are coming to Philadelphia Friday, as multiple groups plan to gather at City Hall and demand a plan to reopen the city.
At least two separate groups are planning actions at City Hall at noon, including one group called “ReOpen Philadelphia,” which is planning a “gridlock rally,” or a caravan of cars that will make its way from Broad Street and Oregon Avenue north on Broad to City Hall.
“People need to know when they can open their business,” said Jody Della Barba, of South Philadelphia, who helped organize the rally. “They can’t live in fear that they’re not going to have a paycheck or be able to feed their families.”
Della Barba said participants are encouraged to practice social distancing and stay in their cars.
A second protest cropped up on social media this week called “Open Up Philly,” and event pages and fliers say nothing about participants staying in vehicles. One flier encourages participants to “bring flags, banners, signs, drinks and friends.” An administrator for the event on Facebook said: “We encourage everybody to join us Friday, especially patriots."
— Anna Orso
A top SBA official on why Philly small businesses should apply now for $100 billion left in coronavirus PPP loans
The Small Business Administration is working to fix some of the well-documented missteps in its effort to get money into the hands of small-business owners reeling from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, a top official said Thursday.
The Paycheck Protection Program was meant to help small businesses keep employees on payroll during the pandemic. Initially, Congress approved about $350 billion in funding under the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. But banks disbursing the loans were overwhelmed by demand, and mom-and-pop businesses struggled to get cash, even as many bigger firms quickly saw money.
The program burned through the first round of funding in a matter of days. But with additional funding approved by Congress, the SBA is now actively encouraging Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware small businesses and nonprofits to apply for PPP loans to help finance eight weeks of payroll and other overhead.
So far in the second round of funding, the SBA has distributed $175 billion in loans to more than 2.2 million small businesses as of May 1. The agency’s regional administrator, Steve Bulger, told The Inquirer on Thursday that there’s $100 billion more left.
— Erin Arvedlund
Officials urge residents to ‘stay the course’ as coronavirus statistics improve
The coronavirus epidemic in Philadelphia is getting “better in several ways,” officials said Thursday; the number of new cases over time is continuing to go down in Pennsylvania, and New Jersey is seeing its lowest hospitalization rates since health officials began publicly reporting those numbers in early April.
“If we want to get to the point where we can safely reopen,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, “we need to just keep doing what we’re doing.”
As 24 counties in northern and Western Pennsylvania enter the first reopening phase Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf said he would announce additional counties cleared to move from the state’s red phase to yellow on Friday. He didn’t say where, but infection rate data indicated some counties in the southwest have reached at least one of the state’s benchmarks for reopening.
Pennsylvania on Thursday reported 1,070 additional confirmed coronavirus cases, for a total of 52,915 cases, and 310 additional deaths, jumps attributed to data reconciliation between state and local health departments and a “data dump” from a commercial lab. The deaths occurred over the last several weeks, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said.
Philadelphia reported a drop in new cases of the virus, cases in the city’s prisons and nursing homes, and hospitalizations. The slowing of new cases is “picking up speed,” Farley said, a good sign, and the number of deaths reported per day is also on a downward trend.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma