Latest Masks required at Philadelphia airport starting Monday
Passengers, employees, and personnel will be required to wear masks at Philadelphia International Airport under a new regulation that takes effect Monday.
The regulation, signed Friday by city and airport officials, requires face coverings over the nose and mouth. It makes exceptions for eating and drinking, and for employees who are alone in their offices.
“Failure to comply with this emergency regulation may lead to removal from airport premises,” the regulation states.
Masks are already required aboard major airlines, and at essential businesses in Pennsylvania. SEPTA had previously required face coverings for its riders, but reversed that policy last month amid backlash after police dragged a man who was not wearing a mask off a bus.
— Laura McCrystal
As a rural Pennsylvania town reopens for business, shoppers turn out for socks, toasters, toys, and some catching up
On Friday, just after 11 a.m., Ann Dunham Rawson unlocked the door of Dunham’s Department Store in Wellsboro and ushered in shoppers and a small semblance of normalcy for the first time in eight weeks. Dozens came during the first 30 minutes, all of them wearing masks and a few in gloves.
“You’re the first customers in!” she said.
Tioga County, population 40,763, is one of 24 north-central and northwestern Pennsylvania counties that entered the “yellow” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s color-coded reopening plan Friday morning. At that point, Tioga had 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death. Neighboring Potter County, one of the state’s most rural counties, had four cases and no deaths. The yellow phase permits most businesses to resume in-person operations, though restaurants and bars remain limited to takeout and delivery. Stay-at-home orders become “aggressive mitigation.”
Counties in southwestern Pennsylvania will move from red to yellow next week. Meanwhile, stay-at-home orders in Philadelphia will continue until at least June 4.
— Jason Nark
Ad agencies are taking a different approach amid the coronavirus pandemic
While competitors hoping to revitalize pandemic-stricken businesses were offering traditional incentives such as restaurant coupons, a Delaware County heating and cooling firm sold itself with ads that resembled safety tutorials.
Stuck-at-home customers were told by the chief executive of Oliver Heating & Cooling that their well-being was his company’s primary concern. Workers who entered their residences, he vowed, would have their shoes sheathed, their hands gloved, and their faces masked before they touched an air-conditioning unit. All part of Oliver’s $69.95 spring tune-up special.
Oliver’s ad is just one example of how, almost overnight, the COVID-19 outbreak has transformed advertising. As the number of shuttered manufacturers and idled workers has skyrocketed, the demand for conventional ads, those that, as humorist Will Rogers once noted, “convince people to spend money they don’t have for things they don’t need,” has dissipated.
— Frank Fitzpatrick
Pa. never fully implemented its plan to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Pennsylvania’s plan to protect its nursing homes was robust and aggressive.
In mid-March, before the coronavirus had widely taken hold across the state, emergency response officials drafted a three-page blueprint for quick strike teams of medical professionals that would respond to facilities as soon as a few positive cases were confirmed.
The teams — made of epidemiologists, nurses, emergency-management personnel, and medical experts — would show up at a facility within six hours of a call for help, according to internal documents obtained by Spotlight PA. Within two hours, they would complete an assessment of the facility’s needs and create a plan to address them.
The quick response plan was circulated within the Health Department, with emails showing staff nurses and others were asked to volunteer. In the third week of March, it was shared with providers, said Zachary Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents more than 400 long-term-care facilities.
But the plan was never fully implemented, and a similar — though far more limited — effort wasn’t activated until mid-April, long after major outbreaks had already taken hold.
— Aneri Pattani and Rebecca Moss of Spotlight PA
As Philly region’s stay-at-home order continues, death rate trends down in Philadelphia
New Jersey will begin testing asymptomatic people, Chester County is set to become the first county in Pennsylvania to begin antibody testing, and 13 counties in the Pittsburgh region can begin to reopen next week, officials around the region said Friday.
As 24 Northern Pennsylvania counties began the first phase of economic reopening Friday, and the additional counties were cleared by Gov. Tom Wolf to do so next Friday, state officials urged all residents to stay vigilant.
“This isn’t just for the yellow-phase counties,” Wolf said. “Residents of counties that are still in the red phase can also make choices that contribute to lowering the case count, and that will also push the county toward reopening more quickly.”
The Philadelphia region’s stay-at-home order continues until June 4. The number of daily new infections in the southeastern corner of the state supports the need to continue staying home, said Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, Ellie Silverman