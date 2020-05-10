Latest Ocean City, Sea Isle City, Upper Township open beaches for exercise, limited activities
The mayors of Ocean City, Sea Isle City, and Upper Township said Saturday they had opened beaches there for exercise and activities like surfing and fishing.
Officials said they were still prohibiting sunbathing, sitting in chairs, congregating in groups, playing group sports, and bathing.
“Local health professionals have advised that letting people exercise and enjoy outdoor spaces is safe and important for their physical and mental health, provided they avoid dense crowds and close contact with others,” an Ocean City spokesperson said in a news release.
“We will continue to take a measured approach and work with the governor’s office on a plan to safely reopen different parts of the city,” Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian wrote on the city’s website. “Please continue to take personal responsibility for following social distancing guidelines and other safe practices.”
— Andrew Seidman
Three White House task force members place themselves in quarantine
Dr. Anthony Fauci and two other members of the White House coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after having contact with someone who tested positive.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement Saturday night.
The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms. Just a few hours earlier, the Food and Drug Administration confirmed that FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn had come in contact with someone who tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks.
Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he will begin a “modified quarantine” after making “low-risk” contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He tested negative for the virus. Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to have tested positive for the virus this week. White House officials had confirmed Thursday that a member of the military serving as one of Trump’s valets tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
— Associated Press
More of everything: frustration, protests and hope as pandemic continues to sicken and kill
The word of the day on Saturday? More.
More masks. More protests. More frustration.
More signs for hope amid the pandemic, and more plans to return to normal or some semblance of it. And, sadly and as always these days, more sickness and more death.
“We’re making a lot of progress,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, but “364 people went into a hospital in the past 24 hours with COVID-19. We are not out of the woods, folks. Let’s not forget that.”
Across the Philadelphia region, winterish temperatures and harsh winds proved a strong enforcer of government stay-at-home dictates. Snow fell from the sky in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as people prepared for a Mother’s Day riven by the coronavirus. Many will not be able to see their moms, because of the danger of transmitting the virus — or because so many elderly already have been taken.
“We never imagined that on this Mother’s Day we wouldn’t be gathered at a favorite restaurant or a family barbecue surrounded by our children and grandchildren,” Mayor Jim Kenney’s office said in a statement. “We acknowledge your grief.”
— Jeff Gammage, Laura McCrystal
Today’s Front Page