Latest More than 75,000 workers filed jobless claims in Pa. last week, nearly 69,000 in N.J.
The number of new weekly jobless claims continue to subside in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but remain stubbornly at historic highs.
About 75,557 Pennsylvanians filed a jobless claim in the week ending May 9 after losing their jobs or getting hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor. That increases the state’s total first-time jobless claims in seven weeks to more than 1.8 million, or 28% of the workforce.
Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, which like many state agencies has been overwhelmed with unprecedented jobless claims, this week said it had issued about 13.9 million payments in eight weeks, totaling more than $6.8 billion. That’s nearly four times the benefits paid out to jobless workers for all of last year.
In New Jersey, the eight-week total has climbed to over 1 million, or roughly 23% of the workforce. About 68,685 New Jersey workers filed new claims for assistance last week, according to the federal data.
— Rob Tornoe and Andrew Maykuth
Weekly jobless claims rise another 2.98 million
About 2.98 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week, increasing the eight-week total to over 36 million following a shutdown of the economy that began in the middle of March to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The unprecedented number of unemployment claims dwarfs the 8.7 million claims filed during the Great Recession, and have easily erased the 22.4 million jobs gained over the last decade.
The new numbers come as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell described the situation as the “biggest shock our economy has felt in modern times,” warning the country is likely to face an extended period of economic weakness.
— Rob Tornoe
Toomey: The reason for the Pa. 'shutdown has passed’
Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey thinks the state is moving “much too slowly” to loosen restrictions and allow businesses to reopen, citing a decline in the daily number of new coronavirus cases and deaths.
During an interview on Fox Business Thursday morning, Toomey said the reason the state put restrictions on economic activity was to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases, something he said hasn’t happened.
“We have empty hospitals. We have no hospitals that are exceeding their capacity. We have ventilators on the shelf, ICU beds that are empty, hospitals with plenty of room,” Toomey said.
“So the reason for the shutdown has passed, and the rational thing to do now is protect the vulnerable people,” Toomey added. “But the vast majority of people are not in that category, and we need to get on with letting people earn their living.”
So far, Gov. Tom Wolf has given 37 of the state’s 67 counties the go-ahead to ease coronavirus restrictions, with more expected to be announced Friday. Some counties — including Beaver, Lancaster, and Lebanon — are still moving forward with plans to reopen without state approval, despite Wolf’s threat to withhold some federal stimulus funds from dissenting counties.
— Rob Tornoe
Bucks County commissioners say Gov. Wolf’s office told them the county is ‘rapidly moving’ to first phase of reopening
While Bucks County officials did not receive a firm date on which they’d move into the initial yellow phase of reopening on Wednesday, the commissioners said Gov. Tom Wolf’s office told them the county was “rapidly moving” toward that stage.
At a virtual meeting over the weekend, the group had asked state officials to provide them with a date by Wednesday “in order to prepare for the change.”
On Wednesday, the governor’s office advised them to expect more information on the county’s reopening within a week, the commissioners said in a statement. The commissioners said they never intended to defy Wolf’s orders or encourage businesses to open prematurely, which could result in the governor pulling an area’s recovery funding.
But, they said they did request a specific reopening date, as well as more frequent communication with the Wolf administration and the consideration of a modified metric that would separate out coronavirus cases at care facilities
"We remain optimistic that Gov. Wolf and [Health] Secretary Levine may reconsider their reopening metrics,” the commissioners said. The body also said an official from the governor’s office will be on the daily call between county leaders in the Philadelphia region, the commissioners said.
Levine had hedged Wednesday afternoon when asked about any plans to provide Bucks County with a reopening date, saying “We are looking at all our data and metrics and models right now and then we’ll be pleased to work with the counties … when we have more data this week.”
Bucks County on Wednesday reported 63 additional coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths. They remain above the current state benchmark for the yellow phase.
— Erin McCarthy
Biden: Trump is ‘trying to split Pennsylvanians’ over coronavirus restrictions
Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of “trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps” Thursday morning, hours before the president was scheduled to visit the Lehigh Valley.
Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Trump is presenting “a false choice” as the president pushes for states, including Pennsylvania, to move faster to reopen their economies.
Trump this week accused Democrats and “blue state governors” of moving too slowly for political reasons.
“At a time when we should be uniting our country, President Trump is trying to split Pennsylvanians into dueling camps, casting Democrats as doomsayers hoping to keep America grounded and Republicans as freedom fighters trying to liberate the economy,” Biden said in a statement. “This is a false choice, and it’s just his latest tactic in his mission of dividing Americans.”
“The economy and our public health are inextricably tied — we can only get back to a functioning economy if Americans feel safe to go out in public," Biden said.
Trump has singled out Pennsylvania for what he considers moving too slowly to reopen, saying in a tweet, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”
— Jonathan Tamari
President Trump heads to Pa. today, expected to talk about coronavirus testing
President Donald Trump is scheduled to fly to Pennsylvania this afternoon to visit an Allentown medical equipment distributor and and is expected deliver remarks on coronavirus testing.
The trip comes as Trump is pushing for a quick reopening of states despite expert opinions that a rapid roll out of efforts to return to some level of normalcy could backfire and cause a deadly spike in COVID-19 cases.
Earlier this week, Trump singled out Pennsylvania as a state that was not moving fast enough to reopen its economy, writing on Twitter, “The great people of Pennsylvania want their freedom now, and they are fully aware of what that entails.”
On Wednesday, Trump said schools “absolutely” should reopen in the fall and he called comments made by his infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci about being cautious in reopening schools “unacceptable.”
On Friday, anti-shutdown protesters plan to rally for the second time in Harrisburg, organizers have announced.
Trump’s trip to the Owens & Minor Inc. factory in Upper Macungie Township, just outside of Allentown, will be his second major trip outside the White House since March, when much of the country shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Organ transplants have plummeted during coronavirus pandemic, leaving patients anxiously waiting
Cruising through Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a plastic police car, a pint-size officer hands out stickers and tickets, and tells all the nurses to remember his name: Zachary Danger Reesey.
His mother, Sarah Reesey, had no idea when she was pregnant and wanted to give her son a “fun” middle name that he would one day be so in need of a superhero’s moniker.
Four-year-old Zach’s health has declined precipitously over the past 12 months. He was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, a rare illness that causes inflammation of the blood vessels and can lead to serious heart problems. In March, he suffered a stroke and has been at CHOP ever since, relearning how to use the left side of his body. The disease has impaired his ventricular function so severely that doctors say his best bet for beating this internal villain is a new heart.
The wait for a donated organ is agonizing — some patients stand by months or years, while others never live to find a match — and the coronavirus pandemic has made the wait all the more intense.
Organ transplants have declined by half in the U.S. compared to this time last year, and the number of organs being donated is down 20% in the Philadelphia area.
— Sarah Gantz
Morning Roundup: N.J. ready for curbside pickup; counties and Trump notwithstanding, Pa. holding to timetable
New Jersey is ready to allow curbside pickup at retail businesses, Philadelphia is looking into a contact-tracing program in preparation for reopening, and the four collar counties are nudging the state to lift restrictions sooner rather than later.
From Trenton to Harrisburg, from City Hall to the county seats, the consensus is that the ferocity of the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of waning. But with the effects still evident and people still dying, just when the region would begin return to open up remained as uncertain Wednesday as the career of the virus itself.
President Donald Trump, who plans to visit the Lehigh Valley on Thursday, has criticized “blue state” governors and singled out Pennsylvania as moving too slowly and says he wants schools to open in the fall.
But Gov. Tom Wolf has stated emphatically that he will not be pressured into accelerating Pennsylvania’s timetable, and on Wednesday his health secretary, Rachel Levine, was noncommittal about when Bucks County or the other 29 counties still in shutdown might be able to enter the first, or “yellow,” phase of reopening.
— Anthony R. Wood, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma