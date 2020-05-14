HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer

Teachers and staff at the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) prepare to pose for a photo after installing signs with the photos and names of their graduating class of 2020 in front of the school as a surprise for the students on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Students will eventually be able to pick up the signs at a later date when they receive their diplomas. Schools have been closed due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).