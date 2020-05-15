Latest U.S. retail sales fell 16.4% as coronavirus paralyzed much of the economy
U.S. retail sales tumbled 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy.
The Commerce Department’s report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%.
The sharpest drops from March to April were at clothiers, electronics stores, furniture stores and restaurants. A long-standing migration of consumers toward online purchases is accelerating, with that segment posting a 8.4% monthly gain. Measured year over year, online sales surged 21.6%.
For a retail sector already reeling from the migration of consumers to online shopping and to app-based delivery services, a back-to-back free-fall in spending poses a grave risk. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and J.Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Hotels, restaurants and auto dealerships are in danger.
— Josh Boak / Associated Press
Six Flags Great Adventure bringing back drive-through to reopen its safari attraction
// Timestamp 05/15 8:37am
Six Flags Great Adventure will soon reopen its safari attraction by bringing back the drive-through model it retired eight years ago.
The Jackson Township, N.J., theme park, as well as its water park, remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Phil Murphy’s order requiring them to suspend operations.
But the governor has allowed drive-through events at which people can social distance.
The safari was a drive-through from 1974 to 2012, Six Flags said in a statement, before becoming a guided truck tour in 2013. By returning to the old experience, the park said guests will be able to safely take in the safari’s 1,200 animals.
Six Flags has not set a date for the safari’s reopening, as they are still finalizing new safety procedures. When it does open, safari visitors will have to make advance reservations through an online portal, which will also eventually be used to make reservations for the Six Flag theme parks.
— Erin McCarthy
With thousands of Pa. prisoners in near-solitary confinement, how long can coronavirus lockdown last?
Pennsylvania’s state prisons continue to operate under tight restrictions to guard against widespread coronavirus surges, suspending in-person visits, serving inmates meals only in their cells, and limiting movement to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
While those steps appear to have helped the state Department of Corrections avert a worst-case scenario, in which the virus ravages its facilities — at least so far — another challenge looms: How long can indefinite lockdowns last without consequences?
Advocates have widely praised the department’s efforts to protect prisoners and staff from the virus, but concerns persist about the coming weeks and months should statewide inmate quarantines continue indefinitely, a near-certainty in some areas as the pandemic drags on.
"We don't fully know what the impacts are of having tens of thousands of people effectively in an extended form of solitary confinement, and we just don’t know how manageable it is," said Sean Damon, organizing director at Amistad Law Project, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that advocates for incarcerated people.
“Our fear is that this is going to have huge mental health impacts on the people that are on the extended lockdown,” he said, noting the possibility of an increase in suicides or general unrest.
— Matt McKinney
Drive-through diplomas, time slots for the stage: Schools revamp graduations amid pandemic
“Pomp and Circumstance” will still play over a loudspeaker at Ridley High on graduation day, but there will be no students marching across the Delaware County school’s football field.
Instead, on June 9, students will join a different procession: a parade of cars circling the school’s parking lot, carrying students who will collect their diplomas from masked administrators as their names are announced.
The event will likely take hours, with time slots so not all 470 seniors arrive at the same time, said principal Ken Acker, who struggles to call the event graduation. “It’s so different,” he said.
Across the country, traditional high school graduations have been scuttled by the coronavirus. In the Philadelphia region, with stay-at-home orders still in place, schools are wrestling with how to graduate students whose final year has been transformed by the pandemic.
— Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham
Morning Roundup: The Philly region won’t suffer its coronavirus summer without beaches as New Jersey opens the sand
New Jersey beaches can reopen in time for Memorial Day — with social distancing measures in place, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.
The executive order offered one of the first rays of light to a region worried about a shut-in summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, but drew mixed reviews from the local officials who Murphy said will be responsible for limiting beach capacity and ensuring compliance with social distancing.
The order go into effect May 22. Murphy said New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, and New York were coordinating on beach reopening protocols.
“The Jersey Shore, after all, is where memories are made,” Murphy said Thursday. “The last thing any of us wanted was a summertime down the Shore to be a memory.”
In Pennsylvania, the conversation about reopening continued, as Gov. Tom Wolf said he would announce the third round of counties that will move to the “yellow” phase of reopening on Friday, but had not yet determined which counties they would be.
— Justine McDaniel, Amy S. Rosenberg, Anna Orso and Erin McCarthy