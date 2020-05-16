Latest SEPTA to resume regular schedules on most services Sunday
SEPTA will resume regular schedules on most transit services Sunday, but service is still intended for essential travel only.
All bus and trolley routes will resume service, as will regular weekday and weekend service for the Market-Frankford, Broad Street and Norristown High Speed Lines. Regional Rail will continue operating on a reduced schedule.
“While we are preparing for an eventual increase in ridership, service will continue to be available for essential travel only until further notice,” SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said in a statement.
“If you do not need to get to work or access life-sustaining services, please do your part to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying off the system.”Resuming some services will help SEPTA prepare for a broader reopening, but riders will still need to be mindful of policies intended to encourage social distancing and keep both workers and riders safe:
- Rider limits of 20 per bus, 25 per trolly and 30 on the Norristown High Speed line. Operators may pass stops once vehicles reach capacity.
- Front-door boarding and fare payment will be enforced on buses and trolleys to help operators keep track of the number of passengers and discourage nonessential travel. Exiting will be through back doors only.
- To promote social distancing on buses and trolleys, seats will be blocked off, operators will have shields and riders will be required to remain six feet away from the operator — a distance to be marked by a yellow line — once on board.
- Some high speed rail stations will remain closed, to allow workers to focus on cleaning high-use stations.
More details are available online at www.septa.org.
— Sarah Gantz
‘It feels great’ for those at the Shore as beach towns reopen
Small groups of people spread across three Cape May County beaches Saturday, the first day the Jersey Shore towns reopened their beaches and boardwalks to all activities since the coronavirus shut them down.
Ocean City, Strathmere, and Sea Isle City reopened their beaches with social distancing requirements, as part of a “dry run” to gauge potential crowds ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The rest of New Jersey’s beaches will reopen May 22, Gov. Phil Murphy announced earlier this week.
In Ocean City, families and pairs dispersed across the sand, sunbathing and building sandcastles. The wide beaches provided ample space and all groups were fairly far apart. The boardwalk along the beach was more crowded, with hundreds of mid-morning bikers and runners.
Just a few weeks after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended the state’s stay-at-home orders through June 4 and urged residents to stay home, an informal survey through Ocean City showed many Pennsylvania license plates parked in driveways and on the streets.
The weather was partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s, and while swimming was allowed, the 50-degree water kept most on the sand.
Marisa Edmund and Don Chierici of Haddonfield came to stay at their Ocean City home for the weekend with their six children. The family lounged on their beach towels after a morning run on the boardwalk, soaking in some remnants of normalcy.
“It feels great to get out here,” said Edmund. “The kids have really been ready for something different.”
She said they were disappointed when they heard beaches could be closed through Memorial Day, so when the announcement came of an earlier opening, they jumped at the opportunity for a change of scenery. Last night, they enjoyed takeout from a Tennessee Avenue restaurant, and then took the kids for ice cream on the boardwalk.
“I think we’re all well-educated about social distancing at this point,” said Edmund. “It’s nice to get some freedom back.”
— Ellie Rushing
Students still on campus: Dozens, in some cases hundreds, couldn’t go home
Before the pandemic, the 400-student residence hall at Penn State Abington was abuzz with activity: movie nights, friends visiting each other’s rooms, free events, and food in the lobby.
Now, only 20 students remain, and they can go days without seeing others.
“Sometimes I feel like I get lonely,” said Krish Kabi, 18, a biomedical engineering major from Indonesia, who occasionally ventures out for food or walks.
Throughout the region, dozens — in some cases, hundreds — of students still live on college campuses, months after most were forced to leave as schools moved instruction online. Numbers have ranged from about 100 at Haverford College to 140 at Bryn Mawr College and 200 at Temple University, and, in New Jersey, 250 at Rowan University and 160 at Stockton University.
— Susan Snyder
Today is the last day to apply for rental assistance in Philadelphia
Saturday is the last day to apply for Philadelphia’s rental assistance program.
Selected tenants who meet the income requirements will receive up to $2,500 per month for up to three months.
The city is using federal funding for the program, with hopes of helping at least 3,000 families stay in their homes. Applications are available online.
Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year also includes the use of federal funds to continue offering rental assistance.
— Laura McCrystal
Can I get my Shore house deposit back? As Jersey Shore attempts reopening, not everyone is ready
Jane Argento of Pasadena, Calif., planned a week in Cape May in June with 16 members of her extended family, all coming from different states.
Now, balking at the safety or even legality of that arrangement — gatherings of more than 10 people are still prohibited in New Jersey — she says she can’t get her $8,000 rent refunded.
“We’re strangers as far as this virus is concerned,” Argento said. “I said to my daughter, we might as well be 15 college graduates meeting up. We’re having a house party.”
As the Shore pushes forward with plans for a Gov. Phil Murphy-blessed reopening — with some towns allowing short-term rentals as early as May 26, and opening up hotels and motels in June — some people are pouring into Shore towns, while others who would never have second-guessed a Shore vacation are, let’s say, still debating.
— Amy S. Rosenberg
Pennsylvania racetracks idling, wondering whether COVID-19 restrictions will empty tanks
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A sneeze guard was erected by the concession stand, its menu reduced to burgers and chicken fingers. Pieces of red tape marked off social distancing for the skeleton crew in the old wood grandstand that overlooks a straightaway. Racers wearing helmets and gloves planned to rip around Selinsgrove Speedway’s half-mile circle of dirt like most Saturday nights in the spring and summer.
With Snyder County moving into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 restrictions on May 8, race promoters at the 74-year-old speedway by the Susquehanna River thought they’d figured out a surefire plan to get racing again: a streaming pay-per-view event with no live audience. Other racetracks in rural America had pulled it off over the last month.
A hundred or so people would converge on Selinsgrove instead of the typical 4,000, mostly the 48 racers, their crews, and workers. Supermarkets and home improvement stores have seen larger crowds in more confined spaces on recent Saturdays.
General Manager Steve Inch said the speedway had approval from the state to race, but said Harrisburg changed course just days before the event.
“This crisis happened at the worst time possible for racing,” he said “This is the beginning of our season.”
— Jason Nark
Philly pet groomers want to know why they’re closed during coronavirus shutdown
Kathleen Owens still goes to her shuttered Fairmount pet-grooming spa every day. She makes sure the place is tidy and clean, ready to reopen from the coronavirus shutdown. She hopes that day comes soon.
When she sees someone walking a dog outside, she becomes overwhelmed with emotion, she said, thinking about when her empty space was brimming with four-legged life.
“I hope we don’t have to close our doors," said Owens, 59, who opened Bow Wow & Meow’s Grooming Spa more than a decade ago. "I’ll go down fighting for this. ... I don’t think my industry is a threat.”
Owens is part of a chorus of Pennsylvania pet groomers who say their services are essential, and are asking state officials why their businesses pose a safety risk when the coronavirus spreads primarily from person to person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While a few animals have tested positive, the CDC said last month, “There is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading the virus."
— Erin McCarthy
More counties come out of total lockdown, while Philly region waits and watches
Ten weeks after the first cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Pennsylvania, the western part of the state came out of full lockdown on Friday, and officials urged the southeastern region to stay the course — even amid warm weather — as signs pointed to strengthening progress.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced 12 more counties that can enter the state’s first or “yellow” phase of recovery on May 22, joining the 37 already there. While the southeastern region is not among those cleared, the new batch of counties, which includes York, inched closer to Philadelphia’s western suburbs.
The counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania still have case counts above the commonwealth’s threshold of about 50 new cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, one of the benchmarks being used by state officials to determine what areas can start reopening.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, Ellie Silverman