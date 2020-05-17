Latest Uber requiring drivers and riders to wear masks starting Monday
Uber will require all drivers and riders to wear masks starting Monday as part of a series of measures to protect customers and employees from contracting the coronavirus.
Drivers on Uber, and its food-delivery service Uber Eats, will be required to start every shift by taking a selfie with their masks on so the ride-sharing app can verify they are following protocols.
If they are not masked, drivers will not be allowed to start their shift. This provision will remain in effect until the end of June.
Riders will also have to confirm they are masked. They will also be prohibited from riding in the front seat.
Uber will also limit UberX drivers from taking more than three passengers at a time.
The app will also include a feature allowing riders to report a driver who is not masked.
— Pranshu Verma
All U.S. nursing homes must start reporting coronavirus cases and deaths to feds starting Sunday
Sunday is the deadline for nursing homes nationwide to report initial information on the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in their facilities to the federal government.
All 15,000 nursing homes in the country are required to report virus statistics to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly, with the first week’s data due by Sunday at midnight. The statistics will be published with the names of nursing homes by the end of May, The Washington Post reported.
The data is to be publicly posted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services “so all Americans have accurate and timely information on COVID-19 in nursing homes,” the agency said in a news alert.
As the virus has spread quickly through nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and other states, many have pushed for more testing and data collection.
Deaths reported at long-term care facilities account for two-thirds of the confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus in the five-county Philadelphia region, according to state data.
Last week, Pennsylvania officials recommended all care homes with confirmed cases of the virus test all residents and staff, and the state’s attorney general opened criminal investigations into the handling of the outbreak at a number of nursing homes statewide.
— Justine McDaniel
N.J. charter fishing and watercraft rentals resume Sunday
As the Shore economy prepares to restart in preparation for Memorial Day weekend, charter fishing and watercraft rental businesses in New Jersey are allowed to reopen effective 6 a.m. Sunday, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.
Businesses will be required to enforce social-distancing measures upon restarting, including limiting no more than 10 people on a vessel at once, and prohibiting the sharing of fishing equipment, bait, and gear.
“Reopening charter fishing services and watercraft rental businesses restores an extremely important component of our Shore economy," Murphy said. “The social distancing measures that we are putting in place will ensure that these businesses can sustain themselves while still adhering to public health guidance.”
Over the weekend, many Jersey Shore beaches reopened for a dry run to prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend. On May 22, Murphy will allow all state beaches to reopen as long as they can limit capacity and enforce social-distancing measures.
— Pranshu Verma
Obama rips U.S. coronavirus response
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday criticized U.S. leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials "aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”
Obama spoke on “Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition,” a two-hour event for students graduating from historically black colleges and universities broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. His remarks were unexpectedly political, given the venue, and touched on current events beyond the virus and its social and economic impacts.
“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said. “A lot them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”
Later Saturday, during a second televised commencement address for high school seniors, Obama panned “so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs” who do “what feels good, what's convenient, what's easy.”
“Which is why things are so screwed up,” he said.
Obama did not name President Donald Trump or any other federal or state officials in either of his appearances.
— Associated Press
Should insurance companies pay for coronavirus shutdown losses? Philly businesses are taking them to court.
Randy and Amanda Rucker opened River Twice, their modern American BYO on Passyunk Avenue, seven months ago, hoping that his culinary talent and her business acumen would establish the restaurant as a fixture on one of Philadelphia’s most competitive restaurant corridors.
Reviews were strong. Rucker’s food found an audience. The diners streamed in.
Then came coronavirus.
River Twice, like all other restaurants in the city, was ordered to close its dining room March 16, cutting off revenue overnight. And while the Ruckers assumed that insurance would help their business survive, they were stunned to hear from their broker that their claim would likely be denied.
Lawrence Highbloom, Amanda’s father and managing member of the restaurant, likened the discovery to a “guillotine coming down.” Now, River Twice is suing its insurer.
“That’s the point of insurance, isn’t it?” Highbloom asked. “It’s not to protect you from bad decisions by the business operator. It’s to protect the business operator from circumstances beyond their control.”
— Jeremy Roebuck, Catherine Dunn
As Jersey Shore heads toward Memorial Day weekend: Distancing on the beach, not on the boardwalk
Three more Jersey Shore beaches reopened on Saturday in a practice run for the coming Memorial Day weekend, with families and couples generally following the rules and staying apart from others. But thousands who crowded the Ocean City boardwalk ignored social-distancing safety protocols, standing close and even brushing against one another as the Shore readied for an uncertain summer season.
The glorious weather drew surging numbers onto the boardwalk, where few wore protective masks despite official guidance, a situation likely to become more common as summer temperatures make face coverings uncomfortable.
The state does not require wearing masks at beaches and boardwalks, though Gov. Phil Murphy has urged people to cover their faces, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends masks in public settings where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing.
“There are too many idiots out here today,” said Trish Cowan, who drove to Ocean City from Mays Landing. “You can’t change people, and unfortunately that’s what needs to happen.”
— Jeff Gammage, Ellie Rushing, Sarah Gantz, Laura McCrystal