Latest The latest coronavirus side effect: Lots more curbside trash, but less recycling
The stay-at-home orders and business closures to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic have prompted a big spike in curbside trash, leaving a major hauler to threaten to raise rates. At the same time, bottlers can’t get enough recycled glass for their operations.
In Philadelphia, residential trash has jumped by nearly one-quarter during March and April, compared with the same period last year. That meant the city had to collect 22,000 tons of extra trash in that period, with more undoubtedly to come.
“With more residents generating trash at home, and residents having more time to spring clean or work on in-home projects, we anticipated our tonnage would increase,” said Keisha McCarty-Skelton, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Streets Department.
Scott McGrath, the city’s environmental services director, said the department budget should be able to handle the extra load.
— Frank Kummer
Sign of the Shore’s gradual reopening: Fishing charters sail again
On Sunday, Capt. Irv Hurd took the Miss Avalon out on the water — with significantly fewer passengers and a lot more hand sanitizer than is usual for his family’s fourth-generation Jersey Shore charter fishing service.
It was the first day New Jersey fishing charters, for-hire vessels, and watercraft rentals were allowed to resume operations since the coronavirus pandemic shut down nonessential businesses, another step toward reopening the state’s normally booming seasonal Jersey Shore economy.
In an executive order Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy cleared the services, including boats that take people on fishing trips, to operate under strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including limiting vessel capacity to 10 people and requiring crew and passengers to wear masks.
That meant Hurd’s small group of passengers on the Miss Avalon were staying six feet apart; he was spraying down the boat’s restroom after every use; and everyone’s hands were getting raw from repeated sanitizing. The sun was in and out as the wind blew out of the east. Everywhere the group dropped the lines, they started catching fish.
— Justine McDaniel
Coronavirus invaded these South Jersey senior communities, despite managers’ best efforts
The leaders of three Camden County retirement communities — places that offer independent living, assisted living, and memory and nursing-home care — say they were doing everything they could to keep the coronavirus away from their residents.
They followed federal and state guidelines and more, they said. They stopped allowing visitors, activities and communal dining. Residents were largely quarantined in their rooms. Facilities screened staff members for exposure. They took temperatures. Staff wore masks everywhere.
And yet the virus got in anyway, with markedly different results. Allegria at the Fountains in Atco has had five cases among residents and four among staff. One resident died, having tested positive five days after entering the hospital for something else. At United Methodist Communities at Collingswood, 33 residents and 13 staff members have tested positive. Thirteen residents have died. At Lions Gate in Voorhees, 54 residents and 19 employees have tested positive. Twelve have died.
There may be lessons among them about preparedness, especially in the value of efficient testing. But even Avi Satt, the owner of Allegria at the Fountains, which held off the respiratory virus longer than many, said he sees no way to keep it out. On April 24, his community had its first positive case, in an assisted-living staff member.
“The weakest link when you’re trying to shut down a building like this is the staff, because they’re going home” after each shift, Satt said.
Archdiocese to protesters: We’re not ready yet to resume public Masses
Responding to protesters seeking the resumption of open Masses, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia says that while it shares that desire the time is not right.
“The Archdiocese of Philadelphia shares the strong desire of the faithful for a return to the public celebration of Mass as soon as possible," Kenneth Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia said in an email. "However, all of us share a responsibility for the preservation of public health.
“We must do our part to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The decision to suspend the public celebration of Mass was not made lightly,” the statement said.
Demonstrators staged a procession-like protests outside the Cathedral Basilica of SS. Peter and Paul Sunday to urge Archbishop Nelson Pérez to resume public Masses.
“The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has for 60 days deprived faithful Catholics of crucial nourishment for our souls,” the protesters said in a statement issued by the Pro-Life Coalition of Pennsylvania said. “While other U.S. Dioceses have begun this restoration, Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Pérez has de facto ceded his authority to do so to Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf.”
In-person Masses throughout the archdiocese have been suspended since March 18. The demonstrators argued the shutdown has deprived the faithful of the “necessary nourishment for the soul” provided by receiving the Eucharist.
Pennsylvania officials have said it will be sometime before the city and the counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania that make up the archdiocese will be able to take steps to ease pandemic-related restrictions.
— Pranshu Verma
Today’s Inquirer Front Page
Timestamp 05/18 04:30am