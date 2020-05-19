Latest Burlco farmers’ market to open Saturday with limitations
The Burlington County farmers’ market will open for the season on Saturday. But like so many summertime activities it will look different than it did in past years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The outdoor market will focus on selling fresh fruit and vegetables and pre-packaged foods, the county freeholders said, and customers and vendors must wear masks, in accordance with Gov. Phil Murphy’s orders. Customer capacity will be limited to 75 at a time, the officials said, and all are encouraged to shop and leave.
There will be no cooking demonstrations, no food samples, and no musical entertainment. “It is our hope that in the future the markets will return to normal,” Freeholder Director Felicia Hopson said in a statement, “but for now we must all work together to stay healthy.”
The market is set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the county agricultural center at 500 Centerton Road in Moorestown.
— Erin McCarthy
Delco now has the region’s highest 14-day rate of COVID cases. It can’t reopen until that falls dramatically
As 12 more Pennsylvania counties prepare Friday to enter the “yellow" stage of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions, the state’s southeastern corner is far from reaching a needed benchmark. And progress has been the slowest not in Philadelphia, but in its immediate neighbor to the west.
Delaware County has the highest 14-day per capita rate of residents with COVID-19 of all the counties in the Philadelphia region, according to state data.
As of Monday, Delaware County had 263 cases for every 100,000 residents over the last 14 days, slightly above Philadelphia’s 251. But Delaware County’s 14-day total of new cases has stayed steady for about a month, while those of Philadelphia and Bucks, Montgomery, and Chester Counties have dropped.
— Vinny Vella and Marie McCullough
Restaurant closings in the Philadelphia area begin with Farmicia, Mad River, Vitarelli’s
Restaurant industry watchers have predicted rampant closings caused by the coronavirus lockdown of bars and dining rooms, and the weekend brought what appears to be the first wave of announced shutdowns as three long-running restaurants in the Philadelphia region called it quits.
“Announced” is the keyword. Many restaurants that had intended to close temporarily will not reopen, though their owners are declining to state this formally.
Meanwhile, no date for ending the lockdown of dining rooms and bars has been set, confounding some owners.
Those that announced their closings, effective immediately, are Farmicia, which opened in September 2004 on Third Street near Market in Old City; Mad River Bar & Grille, a watering hole that opened in Manayunk in November 2008; and Vitarelli’s in Cherry Hill, which opened in 1975 as a deli and grew into an Italian BYOB and catering facility.
— Michael Klein
Morning Roundup: ‘Don’t go to the beach,’ health official tells Philly residents; Wolf questions reopening of Shore towns
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday questioned his counterparts’ decisions to reopen beaches in two states, and Philadelphia’s top health official bluntly told residents to stay away from the Shore on Memorial Day weekend.
With the start of the unofficial summer season imminent, their pointed remarks underscored the tensions and frustrations over the pace of restoring the coronavirus-devastated economy even as virus-related death tolls continue to creep upward.
“Don’t go to the beach,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. While that likely wasn’t a message the Cape May County Tourism Department had in mind, Farley argued that public safety trumped any other consideration.
Wolf said he was nonplussed by his fellow governors’ actions. “I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland [Larry Hogan] and New Jersey [Phil Murphy] have opened their beaches," he said. "but they have.” He reiterated that he would not be modeling swimwear at a Jersey Shore beach any time soon.
While the rates of case increases continue to decline, the grim statistics constitute a horrific portrait of a pandemic. With 83 additional deaths reported on Monday, New Jersey’s toll increased to 10,435. Pennsylvania added 87, for a total of 4,505. Worldwide the virus has been blamed for over 300,000 fatalities.
— Anthony R. Wood, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma