Latest Study finds steep fall-off in child vaccination rates amid the COVID-19 pandemic
As pediatricians continue to urge parents not to delay their children’s well visits over coronavirus fears, a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study indicates there’s been a steep drop in the number of children getting needed vaccines for preventable diseases during the pandemic.
In Michigan, up-to-date vaccinations declined for all age groups, according to the study, but the drop-off was particularly steep for babies five months old or younger. Fewer than half of children in that age group are up-to-date on vaccinations this month, the researchers found, compared to two-thirds of them pre-pandemic.
Angela Shen, a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia research scientist who co-authored the study, told the New York Times it likely has broader implications for the entire country.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who has a background in pediatrics, earlier this month echoed the concerns of her fellow medical professionals and encouraged Pennsylvania parents not to put off immunizations.
“Vaccines are a great way to protect yourself and protect your family from dangerous, life-threatening diseases,” she said. “We want to make sure we don’t have a secondary health crisis because of a delay in vaccinations. These are very real threats.”
— Erin McCarthy
The owner of Hahnemann hospital says he’s not the coronavirus villain you think he is
For Philadelphia activists looking for a villain, Joel Freedman fits the profile.
The private equity owner of the Hahnemann University Hospital building drew an angry Bernie Sanders to the City of Brotherly Love after the safety-net hospital filed for bankruptcy last July.
But by March, when city officials and the California businessman started talking about using the shuttered facility for Philadelphia’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the outrage and vitriol aimed at Freedman over the hospital closure had died down.
Then Freedman offered the hospital for rent at $410,000 per month — plus $400,000 to $500,000 in building operating expenses. Mayor Jim Kenney, who didn’t like the offer, accused Freeman of “trying to make a buck” out of the pandemic, even as city officials say they knew early on that the building was not suitable for overflow hospital beds in the event of a surge in critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Freedman, who has barely spoken to the media in over a year, told The Inquirer in an interview that he would have lost $600,000 a month if the city had taken his offer. And with $100 million in debt secured by the Hahnemann property, he said, he did not have a lot of flexibility in what he could do with the facility.
— Harold Brubaker
What’s a cat cafe to do during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s how Philly’s are coping.
For nearly a week in March, 14-year-old Sweetie was the last cat standing at Kawaii Kitty Cafe. Her 11 comrades had already found homes for the coronavirus quarantine. She waited.
Day and night, she roamed the small Queen Village feline lounge, which would be hosting coffee-drinking, cat-loving visitors if not for the pandemic that was rapidly shutting down the city outside its windows.
“She was definitely enjoying having her own apartment,” owner Kristin Eissler said. Within a few days, Sweetie was adopted, joining the growing number of pets who have received homes amid the crisis. Now, the cafe sits empty and quiet.
While both Le Cat Cafe and Kawaii Kitty Cafe are closed, they’ve had no trouble finding homes, at least temporary ones, for their usual residents. They’re continuing with fosters and adoptions, by appointment only and with limited contact.
— Erin McCarthy
Coronavirus trends are ‘quite encouraging’ in Philly as N.J. allows in-person car sales, bike service to resume
The number of New Jersey coronavirus patients in critical care dropped below 1,000 for the first time since early April, and progress in slowing the spread of the virus also strengthened in Pennsylvania, where Gov. Tom Wolf cleared the real estate industry to resume in-person activity statewide, including in counties that have not yet moved into the first phase of reopening.
Pennsylvania also revealed new data Tuesday on coronavirus cases and deaths in long-term-care facilities, and reported the state’s first confirmed pediatric death. A child who was not a Pennsylvania resident died of the coronavirus in the commonwealth, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who reported 119 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 4,624, and 610 newly confirmed cases, meaning 63,666 Pennsylvanians have tested positive in total.
“We do consider this a very positive trend,” Levine said of the commonwealth’s decreasing new case counts. “We have been successful in terms of continuing to bend ... the curve.”
The numbers “are quite encouraging” in Philadelphia, too, said Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
In New Jersey, the governor reported 1,055 new positive tests for a statewide total of 149,013, and 162 deaths for a confirmed death toll of 10,586.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma