While the owners of Bellmawr’s Atilis Gym cited a sewage blockage as a reason the New Jersey Department of Health shut down the establishment, an order from the DOH says they are closing the gym indefinitely after it reopened earlier this week in defiance of coronavirus shutdown orders.
“Although Atilis is purporting to take its own measures to address COVID-19 transmission, these particular measures do not sufficiently address the risks,” said the order, signed by state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli on Wednesday and left at the Bellmawr gym.
On Thursday morning, the gym owners posted a video showing them arriving to find a notice on their door. One of the owners can be heard on the video calling the signs an example of “Gov. Murphy’s dirty tricks, playing with his power in the health department.”
State officials could not immediately be reached Thursday for further comment.
In the Department of Health notice, there was no mention of a sewage problem that occurred at the gym Wednesday. On Fox News, Smith suggested the problem was related, since it occurred shortly after the governor’s daily briefing.
— Erin McCarthy
Another 2.44 million Americans filed for unemployment last week
About 2.44 million Americans filed for unemployment for the first time last week, pushing the nine week total past 38 million following a shutdown of the economy that began in the middle of March to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The weekly report from the U.S. Department of Labor only shows first-time fillers, and it’s unclear how many individuals who have previously filed for unemployment have returned to work as states across the country loosen their restrictions on businesses. But it does show high levels of unemployment have continued despite states taking steps to reopen their economies.
About 64,078 Pennsylvanians filed a jobless claim in the week ending May 16 after losing their jobs or getting hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic. Over 1.8 million people in Pennsylvania have filed first-time jobless claims in the past nine-weeks.
In New Jersey, the nine-week total of first-time jobless claim is over 1 million, as about 41,323 more residents filed new claims for assistance last week, according to the federal data.
— Rob Tornoe
N.J. Deparment of Health closes Bellmawr gym that opened in defiance of N.J. shutdown orders
Atilis Gym, which reopened earlier this week in defiance of coronavirus shutdown orders, was temporarily closed by the state Department of Health on Thursday after a sewage problem, according to its owners.
On Wednesday, the gym owners found “someone stuffed an entire roll of paper towels into one of our toilets,” they said on Instagram and Facebook. They said they had called in a cleaning crew and were prepared to open Thursday.
But on Thursday morning, they posted a video showing them arriving at the gym to find a New Jersey Department of Health notice on their door. The entire contents of the notice weren’t visible in the video and state officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
One of the owners can be heard on the video calling the signs an example of “Governor Murphy’s dirty tricks, playing with his power in the health department.”
Hours later, owner Ian Smith appeared on Fox News. “This is just a bump in the road for us,” he said. “Murphy does not have the legal precedent to shut us down, so he’s resorted to calling in the health department. However, all of these messages put here on the wall from the health department were put on without them ever stepping inside to take a look at the facilities.”
On social media, the owners said they planned to sue the governor.
Smith told Fox News it was a “scare tactic” and said his lawyers are looking into it. “Our plan is to handle it, and reopen tomorrow morning,” he said. “We could open up, the place is not padlocked. However, we will not defy a health code order.”
Smith and the owners’ attorney also alleged some kind of malfeasance, saying they don’t even have paper towels in their bathroom.
“Gov. Murphy addressed in a press conference yesterday he was going to be enforcing some restrictions on us with the health department,” Smith said. “We are looking into what happened yesterday. Less than an hour after his press conference, our toilets were backed up.”
— Erin McCarthy, Rob Tornoe
Shore town halts sale of seasonal beach badges ahead of Memorial Day weekend
Belmar will temporarily suspend the sale of seasonal beach badges ahead of Memorial Day weekend after demand led to long lines along the boardwalk.
“To assist us in complying with social distancing guidelines we will temporarily suspend the sale of season badges" at 5 p.m. Friday, the Monmouth County resort posted on its website.
Daily badges will still be available beginning Saturday at ticket booths along the boardwalk and at Silver Lake, according to the city. Season badges will go back on sale Tuesday at the Taylor Pavilion on the boardwalk.
After a large group of people lined up last Saturday to purchase beach badges, Belmar Mayor Mark Walsifer said adjustments would be made ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
“It just opened the floodgates for everyone to come down and buy seasonal beach badges,” Walsifer told NJ Advance Media. “It’s not that we’re selling more than last year. It just happened all at one time.”
— Rob Tornoe
Some Philly-area Democrats are starting to lose patience with Gov. Tom Wolf on restrictions
Pennsylvania Democrats have mostly supported Gov. Tom Wolf as Republicans in the state legislature push him to reopen parts of the economy more quickly, and even contemplated revoking his emergency powers.
But two months after Wolf ordered most of the state’s 12.8 million residents to stay at home and closed all businesses not deemed “life-sustaining,” some in his party are starting to show frustration with the coronavirus lockdowns — and with the governor.
The two top Democrats in the legislature wrote a letter to Wolf on Sunday praising his efforts to protect public health — but also encouraging him to consider permitting real estate activity to resume in a limited capacity. He did so this week.
— Andrew Seidman and Chris Brennan
State nursing home data minimizes the COVID-19 devastation in Philadelphia senior centers
If you accept the state data released this week about the coronavirus’ scourge of long-term-care facilities, no staff members at the Philadelphia Nursing Home in Fairmount have gotten the disease — and across the city’s 47 nursing homes, fewer than 20 staffers have tested positive.
That would be wonderful news for seniors in those facilities and their loved ones. Staff members who carry the virus without showing symptoms all too often bring the disease into the homes, with deadly results.
But neither of those statements is accurate. In fact, 30 staff members at the Philadelphia Nursing Home alone have tested positive for the virus, according to the city, which owns the 402-bed facility.
Morning Roundup: Amid coronavirus progress, ‘still very real risk'; get used to wearing a mask, Philly health leader says
Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday that officials are working to get as many Pennsylvanians as possible back to work as the coronavirus pandemic continues, including by increasing diagnostic testing capacity across the Commonwealth and putting into place a contact tracing program — but said he was not sure the economy can fully return to normal until there is a “foolproof” vaccine for the deadly virus.
Ultimately, he said on a call with reporters, “what it’s going to take for everybody to feel safe going to a Penn State game or a basketball game is that they have some confidence that they’re not going to get sick by being in close contact with somebody else.”
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the city should “focus less on when we reopen and really start thinking about how we reopen" and said every resident should prepare by getting a face mask.
“Wearing a mask is going to have to become normal, expected behavior,” he said Wednesday. "Going into a store without wearing a mask is like it is now going into a store without wearing a shirt — it’s just something that people don’t do.”
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Laura McCrystal