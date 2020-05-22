Latest Bell-shaped oxygen helmets look like ‘Star Trek’ but help coronavirus patients at Penn’s hospitals
At the height of Italy’s pitched battle with the coronavirus, newscast footage from an overwhelmed hospital resembled a science-fiction film. Dozens of patients, in a hallway crowded with beds and wheelchairs, were wearing strange, transparent bell-shape helmets.
“One of the obstacles to their use is that they’re weird,” said Mauricio Cereda, a proponent of the headgear and an intensive-care specialist at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. “They look like something Capt. Kirk wears in Star Trek.”
Months after the coronavirus crossed the Atlantic, so have those odd plastic hoods. And increasingly, thanks in part to the efforts of physicians like Cereda, the once-alien devices are being utilized by U.S. hospitals.
— Frank Fitzpatrick
Fauci explains why he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ about coronavirus vaccine results
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the early success from the Phase 1 study of a potential coronavirus vaccine being tested by biotech company Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.
“We saw neutralizing antibodies at a reasonable dose of the vaccine, and the titers [the amount of antibodies in the blood] were high enough to get us to believe if we attain that in a large number of people, you could predict that vaccine would be protective,” Fauci said during an interview on CNN Thursday night.
“So although the numbers were quite limited, it was really quite good news because it reached and went over an important hurdle in the development of vaccines,” Fauci added.
Fauci pointed out that despite working on a vaccine for HIV for decades, researchers hey’ve never been able to cross a similar milestone.
“The body doesn’t like to make broadly neutralizing antibodies against HIV. With this coroanvirus, the body readily makes it,” Fauci explained. “That’s the reason why such a large proportion of people spontaneously recover from the coronavirus."
— Rob Tornoe
Calls to Pennsylvania’s child-abuse hotline have plunged. Some fear fewer are watching out for kids.
Abbie Newman worries about Pennsylvania’s children. As chief executive of Mission Kids Child Advocacy Center, a child-abuse support agency in Norristown, it’s practically in her job description.
But as the coronavirus shutdowns near their third month, Newman finds herself worrying even more — about what she and her colleagues aren’t being told.
“The kids are trapped at home now,” she said. “Many people are out of work, and even if employed, they’re at home and supposed to be teaching kids in addition to doing their own work. The stress is tremendous.”
ChildLine, an abuse hotline operated by the Pennsylvania’ Department of Human Services, logged 10,674 reports in April — a 50% decrease from the same month last year.
— Vinny Vella and Laura McCrystal
Pennsylvania is combining results of different coronavirus tests. That could be a big problem.
Pennsylvania is blending results from two entirely different types of coronavirus tests, an approach that boosts state testing numbers but that experts say can paint a skewed picture of COVID-19 infection rates, cases, and testing capacity.
Diagnostic tests detect coronavirus genetic material in a symptomatic patient’s respiratory sample, confirming a current infection. Antibody tests, which use blood samples, detect an immune response weeks after an infection — even if the infection caused no symptoms.
While neither test is perfect, antibody tests (also called serology tests) have been shown to miss up to half of people who previously tested positive with a diagnostic test.
— Marie McCullough
Wolf to announce more yellow counties Friday; Pa. health secretary urges residents in red counties to not go to the Shore for Memorial Day.
Gov. Tom Wolf planned to announce a new group of counties cleared to move from the state’s red to yellow phase for reopening on Friday, and said Thursday he also hoped to name the first counties that would go from yellow to green and enter the least-restrictive phase of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Also on Thursday, Wolf signed a bill allowing cocktails to go, and his administration announced $9 million in grants to nonprofits fighting hunger, while Philadelphia worked on plans for modified summer camps and some in the Philadelphia suburbs continued to agitate for faster reopening.
On the eve of Memorial Day weekend, Health Secretary Rachel Levine asked residents in red areas, like Southeastern Pennsylvania, to not head to the Jersey Shore or other areas of Pennsylvania that are under fewer restrictions, saying the stay-at-home order means people should stay home and long trips are not recommended.
Meanwhile, New Jersey is “moving closer” to phase two of its economic restart, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. However, the state still has a higher rate of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths per 100,000 residents than Pennsylvania, New York, and Connecticut, which is delaying its return to normal life.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Erin McCarthy