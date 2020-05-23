Latest South Jersey pastor: Trump has ‘no authority’ to declare we must reopen
Despite President Trump’s call for governors to allow churches to reopen this weekend, one South Jersey pastor plans to keep the doors of his church closed.
Pastor Wayne Zschech of the Lutheran Church Of Our Savior in Haddonfield, N.J. took to social media Friday to tell his congregants the church will continue to livestream its services and follow Gov. Phil Murphy’s emergency orders by not allowing worshipers to gather inside the church.
“While we long for the day we can gather again in this sanctuary… until there is a vaccine, we will not be able to gather as we have gathered in the past,” Zschech said in a video posted on the church’s Facebook page.
Zschech said the church is in the process of creating a phased plan that will allow congregants to worship in the church as safely as possible once Murphy rolls back the state’s restrictions, which were put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
“President Trump has no authority in the state of New Jersey to declare that we must reopen,” Zschech said. “And he certainly doesn’t have any authority over me — your pastor — or the church council, whose primary concern is the health and safety of our members."
Dozens of New Jersey pastors signed a message threatening a lawsuit on constitutional grounds unless Murphy deems houses of worship “essential” and allows them to reopen. At least two South Jersey churches plan to be open Sunday for in-person services — Bible Baptist Church in Clementon and Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin.
In Pennsylvania, churches can open their doors and hold services in counties that have reached the state’s “yellow” reopening phase, but gatherings are limited to 25 people. In New Jersey, churches are barred from holding in-person services indoors, but can hold outdoor services limited to 25 people.
NHL takes step towards resuming its season
The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board, composed of a player representative from each of the 31 teams, approved a 24-team return-to-play format on Friday, but said “several details need to be negotiated” with the NHL.
More steps will be needed, but the league could soon have players return to small-group skates at their training sites. For the Flyers, that would take place at the Skate Zone in Voorhees.
The NHL has said a three-week training session would follow before the season could restart, probably in early July.
Under the 24-team plan, the top four teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences would play each other for seeding purposes. The Flyers have the fourth-best points percentage in the Eastern Conference, and they would be guaranteed a playoff spot.
— Sam Carchidi
Court orders New Jersey gym that defied coronavirus restrictions to temporarily close
A judge has forced Atilis Gym to close its doors after the Bellmawr fitness facility reopened this week in defiance of the state’s coronavirus shutdown orders.
In a temporary order released Friday night, Superior Court Judge Robert Lougy granted a request from the New Jersey Department of Health to place temporary restraints on Atilis Gym from opening. The judge ordered the gym to remain temporarily closed to the public until the state lifts its closure order, and set a court date of June 8.
Ian Smith, the outspoken owner of the gym, called Gov. Phil Murphy a “slimeball” in an Instagram video posted after receiving the order, calling the health department’s attempts to close the gym “flimsy and bogus.” Smith said he and his legal team would be filing an emergency injunction request next week claiming he has been robbed of due process and his constitutional rights, and hopes to reopen the gym on Wednesday.
“We’re in this for the long haul. It’s not about the battle, it’s about the way,” Smith said.
Several gyms across the Philadelphia region have moved to reopen despite Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s closures of so-called nonessential businesses. The move by Atilis was the highest profile. Its owners were interviewed several times on Fox News and became champions of protesters who say state governments have overreached and infringed on their freedoms with nonessential business closures.
— Rob Tornoe
The Philadelphia region will move to the ‘yellow’ reopening phase on June 5
Pennsylvania counties still under strict coronavirus restrictions — including hard-hit Philadelphia and its suburbs — will move to the “yellow” phase of reopening by June 5, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Friday.
Eight counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, and Schuylkill — will move to yellow on May 29. The counties of Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and Philadelphia will begin the yellow phase the following week, on June 5.
Under the Wolf administration’s reopening plan, the yellow phase means most but not all businesses can reopen, limitations on public gatherings remain, and restaurants and bars remain closed to in-person business. Gyms, salons, malls, and movie theaters also remain closed. Of the state’s 67 counties, 49 are already in the yellow phase.
— Anna Orso, Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, and Justine McDaniel