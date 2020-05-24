Latest N.Y. Times devotes entire front page to coronavirus death toll
Using a visually striking front-page design that looked like it wandered out of the 19th century, the New York Times in its Sunday issue pays tribute to those who have died from coronavirus-related causes as the U.S. death toll approaches 100,000.
In a note posted on its site, the Times said a team of writers and researchers had pored through newspaper obituaries around the nation to assemble summary information on the lives of nearly 1,000 of the victims.
“We knew we were approaching this milestone,” Simone Landon, assistant graphics editor, said in explaining the decision to opt for an all-type front page.
“We knew that there should be some way to try to reckon with that number.”
— Anthony R. Wood
Asked to wear mask, angry man throws hot sauce bottle at Acme employee in Bucks, police say
A mask-less man who was asked by an employee to wear a face covering while inside an Acme supermarket in Feasterville, Bucks County, “went on a rampage” Saturday that included throwing a bottle of hot sauce at the store employee, police said.
Southampton Township police said the man went on a “destructive spree” that involved “throwing items around,” climaxing with the hot sauce toss.
Police released an image of the man who they believed was the angered customer and asked that anyone with information about him call 215-357-1234.
— Anthony R. Wood
At the start of Shore’s summer season, rain and clouds enforce social distancing
Beneath the Ventnor fishing pier, ice cream salesman Joe Bisch pulled on a red neck-gaiter face mask that matched his sleeveless Good Humor T-shirt, then tried to figure out which gloves would work best for counting money.
“It’s a whole new world,” the 55-year-old said, aiming his cart down the South Cambridge Avenue beach. “It’s not going to be as lucrative as years passed, but I’m just thankful that we’re out here.”
At the Jersey Shore on the unofficial opening day of the summer season, a forecast for rain and clouds seemed to succeed where health authorities have struggled, holding down crowds and stopping people from encroaching on social distancing guidelines amid a pandemic that continues to sicken and kill.
Stormy morning weather gave way to a sunny and clear afternoon, though people had only about five hours to inhale the Atlantic’s salty musk before rain poured down.
— Jeff Gammage, Tommy Rowan, Rob Tornoe
Today’s Front Page