Latest Carney ‘impressed’ by social distancing at Delaware’s beaches, will announce plan for short-term rentals today
Gov. John Carney said he was “impressed” with the way Delawareans following the state’s coronavirus restrictions and guidelines while enjoying Memorial Day at the state’s beaches.
“What I saw really impressed me, with respect to how people were wearing face coverings on the boardwalk as required, and some as recommended on the beach,” Carney said on Monday. “It shows that attitudes have changed in a significant way.”
Carney compared the state’s response to Ocean City, Md., where photos and videos over the weekend revealed people not wearing masks or practicing much social distancing on the boardwalk.
"What I saw in Rehoboth, and what I’ve heard is the situation along the Delaware coast, is the way to do it, to gradually reopen things so you don’t have this rush, this onslaught of folks which are going wild and risking all the progress that we’ve made in the last three months,” Carney said.
The governor said he would be making an announcement Tuesday on short-term rentals, which have been temporarily banned as part of Delaware’s coronavirus restrictions. Carney is also expected to address the state’s restrictions on out-of-state residents, who currently must quarantine for 14-days if they enter and remain in the state.
“I feel much more conformable about moving forward, because business owners are really attentive to the changes they need to make,” Carney said. “I think we’re ready.”
— Rob Tornoe
U.S. consumer confidence is shattered and reopening alone won’t bring it back, new survey finds
Consumer confidence has collapsed amid the coronavirus pandemic and isn’t getting a lift from states re-opening their economies, according to nationwide surveys.
Daily surveys of more than 6,000 Americans by Morning Consult shows that consumers started to sour on the economy before state shutdown orders. Lifting those restrictions hasn’t boosted their confidence. And consumers’ views track more closely with nationwide developments rather than those in a particular state, the data show.
“If you think about what it’s going to take for the U.S. economy to rebound, it’s gonna take some sort of a change in health outcomes at the national level, even for various states to start seeing a rebound in consumer spending," said John Leer, a Morning Consult economist.
— Christian Hetrick
One arrested as police disperse large crowd gathered on a vacant lot in North Philly
One man was arrested when police broke up a crowd of about 200 people who gathered on a North Philadelphia vacant lot Monday night to listen to a DJ playing music in apparent violation of the city’s stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Chief Inspector Scott Small said the man was charged with disorderly conduct after he angrily refused to disperse and put his hands on a police officer.
Many of those who gathered at Taney Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue were not wearing face masks and were not keeping a safe distance from each other, police said.
Police arrested another man nearby after his car crashed and officers found a handgun inside, Small said.
It took police about an hour to disperse the crowd. No injuries were reported.
— Jeff Gammage
A PPE fee at the dentist? New requirements could raise prices for patients.
As dentists resume services put on hold during the pandemic, they face new infection-control requirements that could lead to higher costs — and perhaps less access — for patients.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has said that dental practices must have sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) for all providers and has urged dentists to avoid procedures that “create a visible spray” of saliva or blood from patients’ mouths unless necessary as part of emergency treatment.
Dentists agree the protections are important in a line of work where faces come close and spit can fly, but they are cash-strapped after two months without any income, and are concerned about how they will cover the new expense. Dental insurance plans may cover part of the cost, dentists could charge a PPE fee directly to patients or raise prices to account for the additional expense.
— Sarah Gantz and Wendy Ruderman
Morning Update: Pandemic takes no holiday as coronavirus cases and deaths grow in New Jersey and Pennsylvania
New Jersey reported 965 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced, noting that the low numbers may be due to a reporting delay during Memorial Day weekend.
At least 11,144 New Jerseyans now have died after contracting COVID-19, the nation’s second-highest state death toll, behind New York, according to coronavirus-tracking authorities at Johns Hopkins University.
New York had 29,141 deaths and Massachusetts placed third with 6,372. Pennsylvania ranked fifth with 5,139.
Memorial Day marked the 19th straight day that New Jersey has reported fewer than 2,000 new cases during a 24-hour period, despite the increased availability of testing. The new cases reported Monday pushed the state total to 155,092.
— Jeff Gammage and Rob Tornoe