Latest COVID-19 and its side effects have kept rural Pa. real estate agents busy
The last time Tina Richlin’s phone rang this much was just after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, when some city residents thought they’d be safer in the mountains.
Today, the COVID-19 pandemic has the lines at Richlin’s real estate office in rural Sullivan County ringing nonstop again with people seeking to rent short-term, buy second homes, or relocate altogether to somewhere with a smaller population.
“It was so busy, I couldn’t handle it. I sold three homes, sight unseen," Richlin said last week.
— Jason Nark
Sixers to reopen practice facility for voluntary, individual workouts
The 76ers will open their practice facility on the Camden waterfront today for voluntary, individual workouts.
NBA practice facilities started to reopen for individual on-court workouts on May 8 in some cities, but the Sixers were not among the teams permitted to unlock their gym doors, as only teams in cities and states in which local governments have eased restrictions on facilities will be allowed to reopen.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday that all professional sports teams in the state can return to training and competition “if their leagues choose to move in that direction” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Flyers also practice in South Jersey but the NHL does not plan to start small group workouts until early June.
— Keith Pompey
Morning Update: N.J. and Delaware approve outdoor graduations, lift other restrictions as Pa. moves cautiously
New Jersey approved outdoor graduations and indoor training for professional sports teams on Tuesday, while Delaware plans to lift its ban on short-term rentals, eliminate its quarantine on out-of-state residents, and allow outdoor gatherings, including graduations, of up to 250 people starting Monday.
But even as the Philadelphia region prepared to move to the “yellow” phase of reopening on June 5, Pennsylvania officials were more cautious. Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday he had concerns about large gatherings even in the least-restrictive green phase and did not say whether he would approve outdoor graduation ceremonies.
And Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney warned that plans to reopen could be derailed by people attending large gatherings and flouting safety recommendations, citing a Memorial Day party in Brewerytown where police broke up a gathering of 200-plus people listening to a DJ.
“There’s nothing that I would want more than to go to yellow and to go to green on schedule,” Kenney said, “but the frustration about this is that when you see 250 people at 28th and Cecil B. Moore, or 2,000 people in a pool in St. Louis by a lake without masks on, the possibility of us getting where we need to be or where we want to be in a timely manner gets continually diminished.”
For now, signs continued to be good: Philadelphia on Tuesday reported fewer than 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time in weeks, Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said on the same day he opened a new testing center in a hard-hit North Philadelphia neighborhood.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Pranshu Verma