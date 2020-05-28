Latest Voting is different in Philly this year. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday’s coronavirus primary.
Huge cuts in the number of polling places. Face masks, plastic barriers, and gloves. A massive surge in voting by mail.
Voting during this pandemic doesn’t look like anything we’ve seen before.
For in-person voters, there’s the potential for long lines and confusion over polling place changes. For mail voters, there’s a tight deadline that could make it impossible to mail ballots back in time.
But there are ways to avoid problems in Tuesday’s primary election. And the better prepared you are, the less likely you are to encounter issues.
— Jonathan Lai
‘We ask forgiveness from the dead’: Why Jewish volunteers are washing bodies in a pandemic
It used to be that David Kushner would receive a call to report to one of the area’s Jewish funeral homes once every few weeks. In the pandemic, his phone has buzzed every single day, sometimes more than once.
Then, Kushner, 40, must rally the other members of the Chevra Kadisha B’nei Moshe. This all-volunteer group, which is not affiliated with any one synagogue or denomination, is the largest of the handful of chevra kadishas, or burial societies, that operate in the region. Driven by faith and reverence for tradition, its members gather to carry out the ritual cleaning and dressing of bodies before burial. For devout Jews (or even lapsed ones), these are their final respects.
This work has always been emotionally taxing. Now, it poses a degree of physical danger.
— Samantha Melamed
Morning Update: Restaurants could serve outside, the Phillies could practice in Philadelphia under Wolf decree; Cape May to reopen ocean
Life in the Philadelphia region won’t be anywhere near its pre-coronavirus state, but by the end of next week, restaurants might be able to resume outdoor dining, the Phillies could be allowed to practice in Philadelphia, and the Atlantic Ocean will be open to bathers in Cape May.
However, with virus-related fatalities continuing to nudge upward and the national total surpassing 100,000, reopening timetables probably will remain subject to caveats, change — and debate.
Under Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidelines released late Wednesday, restaurants in Philadelphia and other counties due to enter the “yellow” phase of easing virus-related restrictions could resume outdoor dining, but seating capacities would be limited. Pro sports teams could practice, but spectators couldn’t watch, and players would have to be tested.
And Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley held up a caution flag on Wednesday, suggesting it wasn’t a done deal that the city would enter the yellow phase on June 5, as per the current proposed schedule.
As for that weekend swim, nothing evidently can stop the ocean from reopening at Cape May at 10 a.m. Saturday, as officials have announced, but it wouldn’t hurt to bring a wet suit: The near-surf temperature Wednesday was 51.
— Anthony R. Wood, Erin McCarthy and Laura McCrystal