Latest Got a $1,200 stimulus debit card in the mail? Yes, it’s real.
About four million Americans will receive their stimulus coronavirus cash on a prepaid debit card, according to the Treasury Department.
And yes, these debit cards are real.
If you thought these debit cards were fake, you have a lot of company, according to local accountants.
“One client thought the card was a scam, and shredded the prepaid debit card which had their $1,200 payment,” said David Zalles, a CPA based in Blue Bell.
— Erin Arvedlund
Coronavirus pandemic is fueling efforts to increase access to abortion pills
The pandemic is helping U.S. abortion rights advocates achieve a longstanding goal: make it easier for women to use pills to end pregnancies up to 10 weeks.
Federal and state regulations have restricted access to “medication abortion” ever since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it two decades ago. Nonetheless, use of the two-drug regimen has grown steadily, accounting for at least 40% of all abortions, even as the national abortion rate has fallen to historic lows, data shows.
Before the coronavirus made seeking medical care in person risky for both patients and providers, efforts were well underway to expand access to abortion pills through telemedicine and mail-order pharmacies. Now, those efforts are accelerating and multiplying because suddenly a divisive political issue is also a matter of public health.
— Marie McCullough
Pennsylvania Republicans don’t want to vote by mail: ‘We’re listening to Trump on this’
President Donald Trump has said voting by mail is “fraudulent” and will result in “rigged” elections.
In Pennsylvania, Republican voters appear to be listening — despite efforts by national and state party officials to encourage mail voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, about 1.3 million registered Democrats had requested and been approved for mail ballots for the June 2 primary election, compared with about 524,000 Republicans. Republicans made just 29% of the requests, even though they represent 38% of registered voters in the state and 45% of those registered to either major party.
— Andrew Seidman
Morning Roundup: As officials navigate boundaries of reopening, Philadelphia weighs outdoor dining and Delaware opens campgrounds
All Pennsylvania state park beaches and some pools will reopen at reduced capacity in June, and Delaware campgrounds at state parks will reopen Monday, officials said Thursday — more gradual steps toward emerging from the coronavirus lockdown as summer approaches.
New Jersey officials laid out guidelines for outdoor graduation ceremonies, which will be permitted with limitations starting July 6. In Pennsylvania, focus was on Tuesday’s primary election, which will look different from any before. In Bucks County, officials said voters who refuse to wear masks at the polls will be asked to fill out a provisional ballot outside their polling place or wait until other voters are done and the polling place has cleared out.
Officials expect Philadelphia to move to the “yellow” phase of reopening next Friday, though they repeated that the city won’t reopen “if the numbers get bad.” The Wolf administration confirmed that counties can move to the reopening phase more slowly at their discretion.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley declined to say what number of cases might dissuade him from moving the city into the yellow phase next week. “If the numbers doubled, I would be very concerned," he said.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Erin McCarthy