Latest Cash tolls return to the DRPA’s four bridges
Cash toll lanes reopened Monday morning on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross and Commodore Barry bridges.
The Delaware River Port Authority temporarily turned to electronic tolling only in March to limit person-to-person contact and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Toll collectors are wearing masks and have protective shields. Drivers also should wear facial coverings as well.
— Patricia Madej
How a Berks County woman used Facebook to rescue an egg farmer’s 80,000 hens amid the coronavirus
Hamburg egg farmer Josh Zimmerman faced disaster about a month ago when his bulk-egg processor ran out of storage for liquefied eggs for cruise ships, hospitals, hotels, and school cafeterias. The yellow goo from millions of eggs, stored in bladder bags, had filled all the available freezer space. So processors had to shut off the flow.
With a veritable Ol’ Man River of eggs, 60,000 a day rolling out of his hen houses, Zimmerman, 37, faced a hard choice: either euthanize his 80,000-hen flock or find a new market for eggs.
Into that void stepped go-getter Timi Bauscher, 38, who runs the Nesting Box Farm Market and Creamery in Kempton, about 20 minutes from Zimmerman’s cage-free spread, both in Berks County. She proposed to sell some of Zimmerman’s eggs at her roadside market, offering a minimum of five dozen on flats for a discounted $2 a dozen.
Zimmerman, desperate but skeptical, thought "she’d move a skid or two a week.”
She did a lot more than that.
— Bob Fernandez
Pennsylvania nursing homes are treating coronavirus patients with the unproven malaria drug Trump touted — sometimes without consent
At first, Derrick Cain didn’t recognize the name of the medicine that doctors gave his great-aunt when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month at her Delaware County nursing home.
The staff at the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center said the drug seemed to be helping the 85-year-old woman’s symptoms. Only later, doctors told the Cains that it was hydroxychloroquine.
For weeks, President Donald Trump had touted the antimalaria medication as a “game-changer” treatment for the coronavirus, despite a lack of clinical evidence that it is effective. Observational studies — including one released Thursday from researchers at Columbia University in New York — have concluded that it is at best ineffective and in some cases may worsen patients’ conditions.
And as Cain and his family learned about its potential side effects — vision changes, muscle weakness, and irregular heart rhythms that can result in death — they grew more concerned. No one at the nursing home had contacted them before putting his great-aunt on the drug. And no one informed them about its risks.
— Vinny Vella, Jeremy Roebuck and William Bender
Philly-area college students owe rent for their now-empty apartments, with little to no recourse
Big-box apartment complexes dot the edges of Philadelphia’s university campuses, vying for students’ business. The rental companies specifically market to collegians — touting their study spaces and laundry rooms, labeling themselves “official student housing” — and using their relationships with colleges to maintain steady streams of tenants willing to pay a premium.
But the closure of universities because of the coronavirus has left the young tenants in an untenable financial situation with the private apartment corporations.
Many students are obligated to pay rent under leases that run until August, even as many have lost their jobs and most aren’t eligible to receive the government stimulus aid. Some complexes have offered a month of rent forgiveness and payment plans, but students — and their parents who are listed as cosigners — are desperate to terminate their leases.
“It’s so frustrating because it’s just me going against this giant corporation who just sees me as a number,” said Gina Moffa, a Drexel University graduating senior. “They don’t really care what I’m going through; they just want to get their money.”
Moffa rents from Chestnut Square, one of 166 student housing properties owned by American Campus Communities across the country. The company said it has forgiven $17 million in rent so far and is working on a case-by-case basis with students to meet their financial needs.
— Ellie Rushing
Elected officials in three Pa. counties announce plans to reopen with or without state approval
Elected officials in Lancaster, Dauphin, and Lebanon counties are saying they plan to begin reopening with or without state approval on Friday.
In a letter to the governor, posted on Facebook by State Sen. Ryan Aument, Republican lawmakers in Lancaster said they believed local hospitals “have the capacity to handle the needs of our communities." They also proposed several steps to try to manage the crisis inside nursing homes and longtime care facilities, where it has hit hardest.
"The time is now to begin restoring and rebuilding a strong Lancaster County,” they wrote, joining officials in at least two other counties — Dauphin and Lebanon — who have said they plan to move into the “yellow phase” of reopening starting May 15 even if they have to defy Wolf’s order to do so.
None of the three counties has a low enough case count to meet the state requirement to enter the yellow zone, according to an Inquirer review of the data.
At least one local official in Lancaster said the county wasn’t ready to reopen.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the mayor of Lancaster, Danene Sorace, a Democrat, said she did not feel the county had enough testing, contact tracing, or personal protective equipment to begin inching back toward normal life.
— Chris Palmer
Morning Roundup: Words of encouragement from an aged World War II vet, as the Philly region passes a quiet Mother’s Day
A drive-by parade of well-wishers surprised Sal Castro for his 95th birthday on Sunday, but it was the World War II veteran who offered words of hope and encouragement to everyone struggling in the pandemic.
“Hang in there," he advised in a phone interview. "Good days are coming ahead. Most of us will survive this.”
About 35 cars carrying 75 people cruised past Castro’s Levittown home, the celebration organized by his fellow honor guardsmen from the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County. All wanted to recognize the Army veteran, who served in the South Pacific.
On Sunday, the Philadelphia region passed a quiet Mother’s Day, with so many people unable to visit their families because of the pandemic. Stay-at-home orders kept people apart — and many have been forever separated by the ever-rising death count.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey reported more cases and more fatalities on Sunday, and the United States continued to lead the world in both categories with more than 1.3 million people diagnosed and more than 79,000 dead, according to Johns Hopkins University.
— Jeff Gammage and Pranshu Verma