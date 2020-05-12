Latest How Pennsylvania decides when counties can reopen
It’s taken a lot of sacrifice. Businesses, closed. Millions of people, ordered to stay home. But the confirmed coronavirus case curve in the Philadelphia region is slowly flattening.
State and local officials are monitoring it closely. As the curve bends back down, they are making plans to eventually lift the heavy restrictions that have all but shuttered the economy and brought normal life to a standstill since March.
“I can’t put a date on when our activities can safely restart, but we can start to prepare,” Philadelphia Public Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said.
It will take time. And the decision to reopen counties depends on a number of factors. Many of those are databased, such as the number of new cases. But others are qualitative, such as whether local industries are able to practice social distancing. In the end, it’s a judgment call.
— Jonathan Lai
Military flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline workers set for New Jersey today
If you live in New Jersey and missed last month’s Blue Angels-Thunderbirds flyover, you’ll soon have another chance to watch an airborne show of gratitude for health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Later this morning, two New Jersey Air National Guard wings will team up and send four military planes on a circuitous route around the Garden State, the state’s Air National Guard and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs said.
They will make it a point to fly over hospitals, including Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, as well as coronavirus testing sites, state veteran homes, and temporary field hospitals at the Atlantic City Convention Center and the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
The weather forecast calls for sunny skies in South Jersey with a temperatures in low 50s and gusty winds around the time of the flyover.
— Erin McCarthy
Morning Roundup: Gov. Tom Wolf warns he will withhold funds from Pa. counties that violate coronavirus stay-at-home order
Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday threatened to pull funding from counties or municipalities that defy his shutdown order, saying politicians who push to reopen before the restrictions are lifted would be “jeopardizing the lives” of their citizens.
Pushing back against what has been a rising chorus for restarting the state’s economy, Wolf’s office said he could withhold federal funds earmarked for counties with fewer than 500,000 residents as part of Congress’ coronavirus aid package.
His comments came as officials across the state and region reported steady but not sharp decreases in the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths, and as a growing number of county leaders, Pennsylvania Republicans, and business owners intensified pressure for the state to lift the stay-at-home order or at least provide a timeline for when they might reopen.
Two dozen Pennsylvania counties have moved into the “yellow” zone of Wolf’s three-phase plan, and 13 more will follow, mostly in the state’s north and west. Wolf last week extended the stay-at-home order to June 4.
— Allison Steele, Anna Orso and Justine McDaniel