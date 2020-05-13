Latest Pa. officials revoked coronavirus shutdown business waivers the night before publishing list of recipients
Late last Thursday evening, Tiffany Kuhn was at her home outside Harrisburg reading an e-book on her cell phone when a notification popped up that she had an email from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration.
When she opened her inbox, Kuhn said, her blood pressure “went through the roof.” The letter from the administration, sent at 9:30 p.m., informed her that the waiver she had received six weeks earlier to operate her mobile notary business during the pandemic had suddenly, and without explanation, been rescinded.
Kuhn’s waiver was revoked by the Department of Community and Economic Development, which has overseen the much-criticized process of awarding exemptions to thousands of companies across Pennsylvania that applied for the right to remain open despite Wolf’s business shutdown order.
The timing has raised suspicions among business owners and some GOP lawmakers. Just hours before the administration disclosed the first details about which businesses received waivers, state officials were still revoking exemptions without explanation, according to several interviews with business owners.
As a result, the names of those businesses weren’t on a list of recipients that the administration eventually made public late Friday afternoon, just after the deadline set by Republican lawmakers who had subpoenaed the information. Other businesses said the state revoked their waivers after the list was published, and also without explanation.
— Angela Couloumbis and Charlotte Keith / Spotlight PA
PGW is under pressure to restore services to Philly residents who got disconnected before coronavirus hit
A nonprofit law firm that represents Philadelphia’s poorest residents says the city’s gas utility should do more to restore service to consumers who were shut off before the coronavirus pandemic.
Philadelphia Gas Works has already waived late fees and said it won’t turn off gas for consumers who can’t pay their bills during the crisis. Still, the utility has not relaxed its payment requirements for consumers whose services were disconnected earlier due to nonpayment. By contrast, PECO, the electric utility, and the Water Department have restored service to customers without requiring immediate repayment.
It’s unclear how many people are seeking gas. Under state law, utilities can’t shut off service for low-income residents during winter, so terminations have effectively been on hold since December. There were roughly 7,300 PGW households whose heat-related service was terminated in 2019 and remained without service at the start of the winter, according to a survey from the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, the state regulatory agency.
— Christian Hetrick
Graphing the decline
Morning Roundup: N.J. and Philadelphia are moving toward reopening, though officials still don’t know exactly when it will happen
New Jersey officials announced Tuesday new plans to bolster testing capacity and contact tracing ahead of reopening the state, declining to give a start date for recovery but saying the coronavirus’ grip had loosened enough in the last two weeks to allow the state to begin moving forward.
In Philadelphia, too, officials said that it remained too early to say when the city could reopen but that planning for that eventuality was underway. New cases of the virus and related hospitalizations in the city continued to decrease, with 224 additional cases and 15 deaths reported Tuesday.
In another signal of how abnormal life this summer may be, Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the Wawa Welcome America Festival — the city’s traditional Independence Day celebration — will be held virtually this year, with events and a July Fourth concert broadcast on television instead of being held on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Pennsylvania reported 837 new cases for a total of 57,991 infections and a death toll to date of 3,806 as health officials announced guidance for long-term-care facilities suggesting mass
New Jersey reported Tuesday an additional 898 cases, bringing the total to 140,743, and 198 deaths, increasing the state’s toll to 9,508. In addition to new positives and hospitalizations dropping statewide, the growth of cases and deaths in the state’s long-term-care facilities is also beginning to slow, said Gov. Phil Murphy.
“We have seen the trend lines that we’ve needed to see," Murphy said. “The multiple stresses on our state have been consistently, and in some cases dramatically, lessening.”
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Laura McCrystal