Central Bucks School District closes five schools, citing coronavirus exposure
Central Bucks School District closed five schools Friday morning after “individuals within the district were exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus” from a person in another state, according to an email from school officials.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
In part, an alert posted to the district’s website reads:
The third-largest school district in Pennsylvania, CBSD serves more than 18,000 students in 15 elementary, five middle, and three high schools.
The affected schools are in Warrington, Chalfont, and Doylestown, and will be deep-cleaned during the closure, Superintendent John J. Kopicki wrote in a separate email sent to parents.
Kopicki’s email stressed the move is “out of an abundance of caution" after local and state health officials informed him last night that Central Bucks community members were exposed to a confirmed case of the virus that originated in another state.
The Bucks County Health Department is currently evaluating these individuals to determine when they may return to school, the email said.
— Oona Goodin-Smith