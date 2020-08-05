Latest New cases rising in Delaware County, decreasing in Southwestern Pa.
Pennsylvania’s moving seven-day average for new daily cases has been decreasing since July 30 and was 804 on Tuesday, though the day’s number of new cases returned to the 800s after two weekend days of lower numbers.
Over the last seven days, results came back positive for 3.9% of people statewide who were tested for the virus, according to the Department of Health. And new cases in Allegheny County and Southwestern Pennsylvania have started to fall over the last two weeks after rising sharply in late June and mid-July.
— John Duchneskie
SEPTA says its ventilation system is robust amid decline in ridership
As commuters around the city reckon with how safe public transportation is amid the enduring pandemic, SEPTA has assured that the transit company’s ventilation system is very robust.
”Air flow rates on our two Subway/Elevated fleets are excellent with air being pushed through filters every 2 to 3 minutes,” a spokesperson tweeted through the company’s account. “This is in addition to fresh air that enters each time doors are opened.”
The tweet was in response to a question posed by Twitter user @lyndon_bae_j, who shared New York subway trains’ circulation rates of 18 times an hour, and asked SEPTA for a comparison. “Big peace of mind if it’s anywhere as high as NY subway cars,” the @lyndon_bae_j wrote.
The SEPTA rate is higher than New York’s 18 times an hour, and as the New York Times notes, “much higher than the recommended air-exchange rates in restaurants, where recycled air is replaced eight to 12 times per hour, or in offices, where it is replaced six to eight times an hour.
A recent New York Times-conducted survey of transportation agencies suggests that public transportation is not a large source of coronavirus transmission, as long as riders abide by mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.
The findings come as millions of residents in cities across the country continue to shy away from public transportation for fear of contracting the virus. SEPTA ridership is currently at 30-35% of pre-pandemic levels — although spokesperson John Golden said it is projected to steadily increase — and similar trends ensue in cities across the nation and around the world.
To improve mask-wearing and social distancing compliance, which is currently at 81.4%, SEPTA has introduced Social Distancing Coaches, a program that started today and will run through August 27. With fare revenue accounting for approximately 40% of SEPTA’s operating budget, increasing ridership in a healthy and safe manner is the number one priority, according to the company.
”We want riders to know that we’re doing everything we can to stop the spread and that their safety is paramount,” Assistant General Manager for Customer Experience and Advocacy Kim Scott Heinle said.
— Hadriana Lowenkron
‘Good news’ on coronavirus case totals in Philly
The number of new coronavirus cases is decreasing in Philadelphia, but officials are not sure why, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday.
After case averages slowly climbed over the course of July, the rate of people testing positive for the virus has dropped below 5% — the lowest the city has seen since the pandemic began.
But Farley cautioned that it was too early to tell whether the decline would continue and said it was “really unclear” why cases were decreasing. In the week that ended Saturday, the city saw an average of 123 new cases per day, a decrease from an average of 166 new daily cases for the previous week.
“They’re not falling by much, and this could be temporary,” Farley said. “I’m certainly pleased to see the numbers go down, but I can’t say whether they’re going to continue to go down.”
Reporting 106 new cases, he urged residents to continue social distancing and recommended vulnerable people stay home. Still, he said any decrease was “good news” and speculated that it could be a result of more people wearing masks.
Last week’s daily average came as a surprise after Farley had warned that cases were likely to continue rising. Test results have been delayed several days from some laboratories, making it difficult to determine trends in new cases and to trace and quarantine people exposed to the virus. But Farley said Tuesday that wait times from some large labs have started to improve.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Maddie Hanna
Wednesday morning roundup
- The United States reported 57,540 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and at least 1,399 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 4.7 million Americans have contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic, and at least 156,839 have died, by far the most in the world.
- A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by Novavax generated a promising immune response among 131 healthy participants during the drug’s phase one trial. Researchers around the world are developing more than 165 vaccines against the coronavirus, and 27 vaccines are in human trials, according to the New York Times.
- The White House and congressional Democrats agreed to try and reach a deal on extending federal unemployment benefits and offering a new round of stimulus checks by the end of this week.
- With its finances battered by the pandemic, the Philadelphia Museum of Art is laying off 85 employees. An additional 42 have accepted voluntary separation agreements, reducing the number of employees by about 23%.
- California has been underreporting the number of new coronavirus cases due to a technical issue, the state’s top health official said Tuesday. California has reported over 526,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, more than any other state.