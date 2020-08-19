Latest Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting plan
Donald Trump’s presidential campaign has sued New Jersey over Gov. Phil Murphy’s decision to mall ballots for the November’s elections to every registered voter due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over the Postal Service.
The lawsuit describes Murphy’s executive order as “illegal” and claims the state’s new voting flexibility “will violate eligible citizens’ right to vote,” according to Reuters. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for New Jersey late on Tuesday.
Murphy did not immediately respond to the lawsuit. He is scheduled to deliver a coronavirus press briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m.
New Jersey will use the same approach it followed during its delayed primary on July 7. Every active registered voter in the state will be mailed a ballot, which they can either mail back or drop off in secure drop boxes across the state. A limited number of polling places will also be open to voters on election day.
Trump has repeated false attacks on mail-in voting and acknowledged last week he was opposed to to giving the Postal Service funding to help with the delivery of ballots because he thinks it will hurt his re-election changes.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is scheduled to testify before Congress Friday, announced on Tuesday the Postal Service will suspend controversial changes until after the November election.
— Rob Tornoe
Where cases are rising and falling in Pa.
— John Duchneskie
Health officials eye local colleges as off-campus parties force schools to roll-back plans
As local colleges including Temple and Pennsylvania State Universities welcome students back to campuses this week, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said she has been impressed by the diligence of some reopening plans. But she will be watching for flareups like this week’s outbreak at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where in-person classes were canceled after more than 100 students became infected.
“The key is going to be the compliance with the plans,” Levine said. “If young people are having very large parties, if they’re not social distancing, they’re not wearing masks, they’re not washing their hands, you’re going to have spread of COVID-19.”
With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country approaching 5.5 million, colleges in Kentucky, Indiana, Colorado, Mississippi, and Oklahoma have reported hundreds of infections since students began returning to campuses.
On Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame announced it was halting all in-person instruction until at least Sept. 2 after 146 students and one staff member tested positive, nearly 16% of the 927 people tested.
The Rev. John Jenkins, president of Notre Dame, said in a statement most of the infections have occurred among seniors and are coming from “off-campus gatherings where neither masks were worn nor physical distancing observed.”
Michigan State University also announced it would suspend in-person learning for the fall semester over fears of the spread of the virus.
— Allison Steele, Erin McCarthy and Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning round-up
- Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said she wished the U.S. had ordered a stricter, nationwide lockdown during the early days of the pandemic similar to Italy.
- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered hotels and short-term rentals to require travelers complete quarantine forms before allowing travelers to access rooms. The city will issue fines for non-compliance starting this week.
- Nearly 80 teachers in Salt Lake County, Utah, have resigned or retired due to concerns over the spread of the virus in schools, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.