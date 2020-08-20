Latest Videos reveal large Penn State party on campus
Penn State freshmen started moving into their University Park dorms on Monday, and by Wednesday night, they were dancing, chanting, and crowding together without masks as if the lawn outside their residence halls was a rowdy football tailgate.
Several videos of the mosh pit-like crowd outside East Halls, an all-freshman dorm complex, began circulating on Twitter around midnight Thursday. It comes as other universities, including UNC-Chapel Hill and Notre Dame, have pivoted to online learning after coronavirus outbreaks occurred on their campus within days of reopening.
Penn State had taken preemptive steps in the hopes of preventing such outbreaks on their campus, which in a normal year is home to more than 40,000 undergraduate students. Students had to sign a coronavirus compact and agree to social distance, wear masks indoors and outdoors when social distancing wasn’t possible, and be tested as the university directs. The university says failure to follow these rules could result in disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion.
Within hours of the videos being widely shared, many Penn State students called out the behavior, which showed no regard for the university’s rules. One person started an online petition to “send all PSU freshmen home after breaking corona rules.” Freshmen were set to move into on-campus housing from Monday to Thursday, while upperclassmen will return over the weekend.
It was not immediately clear whether any students would be disciplined as a result of the gathering. A later video on social media shows the crowd suddenly dispersing.
— Erin McCarthy
New U.S. jobless claims jump back above 1 million in face of virus
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.
The latest figures suggest that more than five months after the viral outbreak erupted the economy is still weak, despite recent gains as some businesses reopen and some sectors like housing and manufacturing have rebounded. A rising number of people who have lost jobs say they consider their loss to be permanent.
The total number of people receiving unemployment aid declined last week from 15.5 million to 14.8 million, the government said Thursday. Those recipients are now receiving far less aid because a $600-a-week federal benefit has expired, which means the unemployed must now get by solely on much smaller aid from their states. The loss of the federal benefit has deepened the struggles for many, including a higher risk of eviction from their homes.
The continuing stream of layoffs comes against the backdrop of a modest recovery from a deep recession and a virus that is still paralyzing much of the economy. Home construction and sales have bounced back. So have auto purchases. But spending on travel, entertainment and many other services remains weak. Small businesses are struggling. And unemployment, at 10.2%, remains elevated.
— Associated Press
New Jersey taking steps to protect election amid coronavirus
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s had regular conversations with the Postal Service to ensure a higher volume of mail-in ballots for November’s elections doesn’t slow delivery to the point of potentially disenfranchising voters.
“Not only are we going to have a lot more secure boxes for folks literally to put their ballot into and bypass the Postal Service … we’ve extended the amount of days that your ballot will count, as long as it was postmarked by election day,” Murphy said on MSNBC Thursday morning. “It used to be two days, now it will be seven. We think that’s enough.”
President Trump’s reelection campaign is suing New Jersey’s plan to allow every registered voter to cast their ballot through the mail, if the choose. Voters will also be able to drop off their ballots in secure drop box or at in-person at polling places.
Murphy said Trump is “trying to delegitimize” the Postal Service and the forthcoming election by falsely claiming mail-in ballots will lead to more voter fraud.
“This goes far beyond attempts at weaponizing the United States Post Service to disenfranchise voters. This is now becoming a full-throated propaganda campaign to undermine the election itself,” Murphy said Wednesday during his coronavirus press briefing.
— Rob Tornoe
Delco council has heated discussion on reopening schools
Members of the Delaware County Council had a sometimes contentious discussion Wednesday evening about a health-agency recommendation that schools remain online-only until Oct. 9.
On Friday, the Chester County Health Department recommended public and private schools in Chester and Delaware Counties open virtually through Oct. 9, citing potential increased cases “due to the end of the summer holiday.”
The final decision to reopen is up to each school district, said Rosemarie Halt, Delaware County’s liaison with the Chester County Health Department.
And all but two districts had already chosen to go virtual before the guidance was issued, said Councilmember Christine A. Reuther.
Nonetheless, the guidance drew 24 written comments from the public that were read at the council meeting and most were in favor of reopening schools without delay.
Council Chair Brian P. Zidek and Councilmember Kevin M. Madden both expressed frustration that businesses such as bars, restaurants, gyms, and casinos are allowed to be partially open while schools are recommended to be closed.
“There is no logic in that position,” Zidek said, who then asked that the council vote to send a letter to the state Department of Health and the state health secretary asking that bars, restaurants, casinos, and gyms in Delaware County be closed while schools are closed.
The council voted 3-2 against Zidek’s letter.
— Robert Moran
Coronavirus trends in Philly and the suburbs
— John Duchneskie
Thursday morning roundup
- Moncef Slaoui, who heads the Trump administration’s coronavirus vaccine efforts, said he expects a vaccine to be widely available by next spring. Before then, Slaoui anticipates up to 80 million high-risk people will have already been immunized.
- Massachusetts will require all students “6 months of age or older” to get a flu vaccine by Dec. 31 “unless either a medical or religious exemption is provided,” health officials announced Wednesday. Some homeschooled children and college students who attend virtually are also exempted from the order.
- Los Angeles cut off the power at a Hollywood Hills mansion being rented by TikTok stars for continuing to hold large house parties, defying the city’s coronavirus restrictions. “Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.
- Native Americans are disproportionately represented among coronavirus infections and fatalities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.