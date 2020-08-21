Latest Penn State plans to screen students for coronavirus with a scratch-and-sniff test
If all goes according to plan, Penn State University students who opt for an on-campus experience this fall will start in-person classes on Aug. 24 under the banner of a “Mask Up or Pack Up” campaign.
But “Mask Up or Pack Up” also offers a less traditional, more proactive approach to virus containment: the smell test.
“Our message is, ‘If you have sudden-onset smell loss, in the absence of other explanatory history like a head injury, the chance of you being infected is high,’” said John Hayes, a professor in the department of food science at Penn State and director of the Sensory Evaluation Center in the College of Agricultural sciences. “This is about raising awareness that smell loss is an early symptom of COVID-19.”
Hayes’ department plans to send scented scratch-and-sniff postcards to students, asking them to monitor their sense of smell. There will be other reminders throughout campus, such as flower arrangements that invite people to “smell the roses” before entering a lecture hall.
Bottom line, said Hayes: “We’re telling our community if you lose your sense of smell, you should self-isolate and immediately get tested.”
According to Danielle Reed, associate director of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, the loss of the sense of smell is one of the best and earliest indicators of COVID-19.
“More COVID patients have loss of sense of smell than have a fever,” Reed said. “Yet fever is often first on the checklist of COVID symptoms and sense of smell is at the bottom, like an afterthought. We think it should be near or at the top.”
— Kaiser Health News
Pa. unemployment rate increased slightly in July to 13.7%
The unemployment rate in Pennsylvania in July was 13.7%, according to numbers released by the Department of Labor & Industry on Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate is up slightly compared to June’s rate of 13.4%, but down from a pandemic peak of 16.1% in April, the state’s highest monthly employment rate on record dating back to 1976.
Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate in July 2019 was just 4.4%
Nationally, the unemployment rate in July was 10.2%, falling 0.9 percentage points from June.
— Rob Tornoe
Trump flouts Pa.’s mask mandate during stop for pizza
Following a speech Thursday just outside of Scranton, a maskless President Donald Trump stopped for some pizza at Arcaro and Genell in Old Force, Pa.
Pennsylvania mandates the use of masks or facial coverings indoors and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
“It’s critical that everyone remember that masks are mandatory and must be worn when leaving your home,” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said last month. “This virus is not gone, and mask-wearing is a required mitigation effort that we know works to stop its spread.”
It’s not the first time Trump has flouted the state’s mask requirements. In May, Trump didn’t wear a mask while touring Owens & Minor Inc., a mask distribution center in Allentown.
Trump rarely wears a facial covering in public, and mocked former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask in May. But the president began promoting mask use more vocally last month following an outbreak of cases in the South.
“I have no problem with the masks,” Trump said during a press briefing last month. “Anything that potentially can help, and that certainly can potentially help, is a good thing.”
— Rob Tornoe
Philly relaxing restrictions on restaurants and theaters
Indoor dining can resume Sept. 8 in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday, saying he hoped it would be a “turning point” in the city’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The move was long awaited by restaurant owners who were frustrated that the city’s restrictions — allowing only outdoor dining — remained in place long after late June, when indoor dining was permitted in the rest of Pennsylvania. But other Philadelphia restaurateurs have said they will not open for indoor dining because they believe health risks to their staff and customers remain too high.
City movie theaters and performing arts venues will be permitted to open Sept. 8, and bowling alleys and arcades were allowed to resume operating as of Thursday, Philadelphia officials also announced. Food cannot be served at those venues.
The city is banking on a continued decline in cases. While it has not reached all the goals that officials set for reopening — such as fewer than 80 new confirmed cases per day or a test positivity rate below 4% — Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the trends are moving in that direction. The positivity rate was 4% in the last week.
The city “will be quick to close restaurants” that do not follow safety guidelines, Farley said, adding any restaurant that experiences an outbreak will close for cleaning. The reopening was scheduled for after Labor Day to avoid holiday crowds, he said.
“Whether to operate indoors is up to restaurant owners, Farley said. “We have just tried to say, ‘If you want to open, these are the things you need to do to have it be as safe as possible.’”
— Laura McCrystal, Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy
Friday morning round-up
- The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is expected to vote Friday on whether high school students in the state will be allowed to play fall sports. Gov. Wolf has “strongly recommended” against school and recreational sports until at least January 2021.
- The United States reported 44,023 coronavirus cases and 1,078 additional deaths Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has averaged more than 1,000 deaths a day since the end of July, according to an Inquirer analysis.
- Public school students and staff in Utah can be charged with a misdemeanor if they don’t wear a mask in school, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. Kids could receive a $1,000 fine or even face jail time, but Gov. Gary Herbert’s spokesperson said the goal is not to “slap a bunch of kids with misdemeanors.”
- Fifty thousand Ohio state employees have been instructed to work from home until at least 2021. Gov. Mike DeWine wanted state workers “the months ahead are uncertain and precarious.”