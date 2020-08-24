Latest A second Penn State fraternity suspended for partying
Days after students arrived back on campus, Penn State has suspended a second fraternity for not following its coronavirus protocols and holding a 70-person house party amid the pandemic.
When university conduct monitors tried to approach the Saturday night gathering at the Pi Kappa Alpha house in downtown State College, fraternity leaders refused to let them in, Penn State said in a statement.
The university said it has summarily suspended the fraternity leaders who blocked the monitors, and has initiated student conduct investigations for those who organized the party. Another fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, was suspended last week for holding a social with more than 15 people who gathered indoors without masks or social distancing.
Less than a week after freshmen held a mosh pit-like gathering on the lawn of their dorm complex, Penn State also said “the conduct process has begun involving a student who may have helped initiate the gathering” at East Halls. University officials said they have not yet identified others who attended it.
A pop-up coronavirus testing site is being set up outside East Halls, they said, for any resident who was on the lawn that night or would like a test.
On Sunday, Pi Kappa Alpha members were required to undergo mandatory testing, Penn State said, and non-members who attended the party were encouraged to do so as well.
While university officials reminded students that consequences of a virus protocol violation “may, or are likely to, include suspension or expulsion from the University,” they also said “no disciplinary action will be initiated” against anyone who voluntarily gets tested after having attended either event.
“Among the last things I want to do is suspend students or student organizations,” said Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs. “But the very last thing I want to do is allow a small subset of our University population to send all of us home because it chose to ignore the requirements each of us must abide, and we will do all we reasonably can to avoid that outcome.”
College administrators across the country have reprimanded students in recent weeks for partying after being called back to campus, as videos of packed fraternity houses and crowded lawns circulate on social media and some universities move to remote learning due to outbreaks.
— Erin McCarthy
Upper Darby sanitation workers back on the job after quarantine
Upper Darby’s sanitation workers are back at work Monday after quarantining for two weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak, Mayor Barbarann Keffer said.
School bus drivers and two private waste disposal companies had stepped in to collect the township’s garbage as the staff of more than 60 quarantined.
Trash and recycling will continue to be picked up once a week, the mayor said.
— Erin McCarthy
State College, home of Penn State, could lose $180 million due to the coronavirus and a fall without football
STATE COLLEGE — For 14 years, Lila Yoga has been a staple in a downtown usually teeming with people.
But its bright orange and yellow handcrafted sign on Beaver Avenue came down last weekend. It’s among nine businesses in the shadow of Pennsylvania State University’s flagship campus that local leaders said have closed because of the pandemic, with others struggling to hang on.
“Everything here, whether it’s a restaurant or a yoga studio, is so directly affected by the university,” said Erica Kaufman, owner of Lila Yoga. “Although it’s very painful, it seemed smarter to let go of the space right now and reassess at another time.”
While business closures are happening around the country, quintessential college towns like State College have been hit particularly hard. Their businesses are built around the university, which supplies many of their patrons, and its fate is their fate.
With its 24 campuses, Penn State is an economic engine for the commonwealth, contributing $11.6 billion to the state’s economy in 2017, nearly $128 million of it in Centre County, home to the University Park campus. Local tourism officials estimate the region has already lost $100 million in revenue from hotels, businesses, and other venues as a result of the virus. The cancellation of Nittany Lions football this fall could mean the loss of an additional $80 million.
— Susan Snyder
Students with autism, severe disabilities could suffer long-term because of virtual learning, parents say
The behaviors started a few days after COVID-19 closed schools indefinitely in March: Eleven-year-old Ronan Strouse would bite one arm, issue frequent short, high-pitched yells, bang his leg hard.
Ronan, who is intellectually disabled, has autism and other complicated conditions, can’t carry on a conversation, but he had words enough to ask his mother: “School sick?” “Yes,” Celine Nace would tell her son. “School is sick.”
As a fifth grader in the Upper Perkiomen School District, Ronan was supposed to have virtual lessons with his teacher, and a host of services such as occupational and speech therapy on the computer, too. But that didn’t work for more than perhaps 10 minutes a week; Ronan would refuse to sit, walk away, unable to grasp or tolerate what he was supposed to do. The problems continued this summer, when he had online-only services as mandated by his special-education plan.
“He got nothing out of it,” Nace said. “He’s not being educated.”
— Kristen A. Graham
Doctors worried about COVID-19′s impact on the kidneys
When the new coronavirus stormed the Northeast this year, Alan Kliger, a Yale University kidney specialist, thought it would behave like a typical respiratory virus.
There had been signals from China that the new disease was hard on kidneys, but nephrologists like Kliger were not prepared for what happened when cases surged in New York. So many patients suffered kidney injury that dialysis supplies ran short. Two studies of New York patients found that 68% to 76% of intensive-care patients with COVID-19 had kidney damage. In one, a third of ICU patients needed dialysis, a process in which a machine performs the kidney’s blood-filtering work.
“The amount of acute injury and failure was unexpected and dramatic,” said Kliger, cochair of the American Society of Nephrology’s COVID-19 Response Team.
It is too early to know whether survivors of serious COVID-19 will have long-lasting kidney damage, but doctors are worried.
“People are just waking up to the fact that the kidney is an unappreciated manifestation [of COVID-19] but one that is pretty important,” said Girish Nadkarni, a nephrologist and researcher at Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “There might be an epidemic of post-coronavirus kidney disease coming.”
— Stacey Burling
Monday morning coronavirus round-up
- On Sunday, President Trump announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization for doctors to treat coronavirus patents with convalescent plasma. The move was criticized by many medial experts, who say the treatment hasn’t undergone a randomized controlled trial to test its efficacy.
- Infections are trending up across the Midwest, with seven-day averages for new cases rising over the past week in the Dakotas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Wyoming, according to tracking by The Washington Post.
- Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.) announced over the weekend he tested positive for coronavirus. He’s the second Berks County leaders to test positive within a week — last week Commissioner Michael Rivera confided to the Reading Eagle he has tested positive.