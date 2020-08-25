Latest First confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection adds to questions about immunity
Scientists believe that people who recover from COVID-19 have some immunity to the virus, but no one knows how strong, how long, and how varied that protection may be.
On Monday, University of Hong Kong researchers added another wrinkle, reporting the first confirmed case of reinfection. The 33-year-old man first tested positive in late March in Hong Kong and got reinfected about four months later while traveling in Spain. DNA sequencing revealed two slightly different strains of the virus, indicating the second infection was not just a lingering remnant of the first.
Experts differed about the significance of the case. But questions about the nature of immunity underlie vaccine development, hopes for “herd immunity,” and the therapeutic use of blood plasma donated by recovered COVID-19 patients. President Donald Trump on Sunday hailed the emergency approval of convalescent plasma as a “historic breakthrough,” despite regulators’ uncertainty about its effectiveness.
— Marie McCullough
Delaware updates mask guidance for children
Delaware issued new mask guidance for children on Monday as most schools in the state opt to begin the school year remotely.
All children who are in kindergarten or older are now required to wear a mask or a face covering in public settings, including school buildings, according to the state’s Department of Health.
Children 2 years of age up to kindergarten are encouraged to wear masks in public, but not required. Children younger than two should not wear masks due to the threat of suffocation, the state said.
“The evidence could not be more clear that wearing face coverings is the best thing we can all do to keep our communities healthy,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “I know masks can be uncomfortable at times for children and adults. But if we stay vigilant and work together, we’ll continue to make real progress against this virus.”
In Pennsylvania, children 2 years of age or older who return to classrooms this fall are required to wear masks. In New Jersey, all students will be required to wear masks in school buildings “regardless of social distancing.
— Rob Tornoe
Just one Pa. county seeing high virus spread, Wolf says
The percentage of Pennsylvanians testing positive for the coronavirus decreased “significantly” last week for the fourth week straight, Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday.
The state’s positivity was at 3.4% last week, a decrease from 4%. Philadelphia and its surrounding counties all have moderate levels of community transmission.
Only one county in the state — Union — is seeing substantial community spread, the state said in an update using a new data dashboard. Union County is said to have several known sources of outbreaks, though specifics were not provided. State officials plan to talk with school districts in the county about reopening.
“This is a testament that our actions are working, but we still have more work to do,” Wolf said in a statement. “The virus is still circulating, and we must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings to keep our numbers low, stop the spread, and allow more freedom.”
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Erin McCarthy
FDA director, former Penn doctor, apologizes for statement about new coronavirus treatment
Stephen Hahn, the director of the Federal Food and Drug Administration and former chair of oncology at the University of Pennsylvania, quietly admitted to overstating the effectiveness for a new coronavirus treatment rolled out by the White House on Sunday.
In stating the case for convalescent plasma, the liquid portion of blood collected from people who have recovered from the virus and developed antibodies, Hahn suggested the treatment will likely save 35 people out of every 100 who contract COVID-19. Medical experts and former FDA officials criticized the statement as overstating the treatment’s effectiveness in a rush by the Trump administration to announce an emergency authorization.
“That number should be at best 5 out of 100 people. To my eye, it’s more like 3 out of 100 people,” wrote STAT News senior writer Matt Herper. “And all that is from subgroups of an observational study, so it should be taken with a grain of salt.”
“I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma. The criticism is entirely justified.,” Hahn wrote on Twitter Monday night, in the middle of the Republican National Convention. “What I should have said better is that the data show a relative risk reduction not an absolute risk reduction.
The largest study of plasma in COVID-19 patients is being conducted by researchers at the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University, and other institutions. It is not a randomized study, and thus falls short of the “gold standard” of scientific evidence, but includes data on thousands of patients who have received plasma at hospitals across the country. Among them are more than 50 patients treated at the Virtua Health network in South Jersey.
So far, patients who received plasma within three days of diagnosis have been more likely to survive than those who got it at least four days after diagnosis — though the results have yet to be published in a medical journal. And patients who received plasma with higher “titers” of antibodies fared better than those who got plasma with lower levels of the immune-system proteins.
— Rob Tornoe and Tom Avril
Tuesday morning roundup
- At least 46 people have ingested bleach in Texas in an apparent attempt to treat the coronavirus, leading the North Texas Poison Center to warn of “misleading and inaccurate information” about ways to treat the virus.
- 31.3% of students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill tested positive for coronavirus last week, the school reports. Meanwhile, the University of Alabama reports more than 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
- At least 56 coronavirus cases have been traced back to a Starbucks in South Korea, but none of the masked employees contracted the disease, according to news reports.