Latest CDC alarms experts after changing testing guidance
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is drawing concern from medical experts after quietly revising its guidance for coronavirus testing.
According to the new guidance, people who have been exposed to COVID-19 due to a close contact testing positive “do not necessarily need a test” if they are not experiencing symptoms and aren’t “vulnerable” to the virus. The guidance appears to contradict findings by a wide array of medical experts, including Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who have found that the virus can spread asymptotically.
Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services who oversees coronavirus testing for the Trump administration, told NBC News in a statement the new guidance “has been updated to reflect current evidence and best public health practices.”
“This is confusing and its unfortunate,” CNN chief medical corespondent Sanjay Gupta said Wednesday morning. “Sadly, I think this is another way to justify our low testing numbers.”
“This makes no sense,” Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former Health Commissioner, wrote on Twitter. “People without symptoms account for up to 50% of transmission. We need MORE testing, not less.”
“This is potentially dangerous,” Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician in Palo Alto, Calif, told the New York Times. “I feel like this is going to make things worse.”
— Rob Tornoe
Will the Eagles’ divisional opponents allow fans in the stands?
The Eagles are scheduled to start the season on Sept. 13 against the Washington Football Team (yes, that’s really their name). The team’s home opener is Sept. 20, but the city said earlier this month it’s unlikely the team will be allowed to have fans in the stands due to coronavirus restrictions limiting outdoor gatherings to 50 people. Philadelphia has also canceled all large events until 2021.
Here’s how other NFC East teams plan to deal with the issue of fans in the stands:
- Washington Football Team: Washington announced earlier this month it will play all its home games in an empty FedEx Field for the entire 2020 season. Owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement the virus is “too unpredictable” to put the safety of fans at risk.
- Dallas Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones will allow Cowboys fans in the stands this season, saying they’re “important to sports” and that AT&T Stadium is large enough to maintain proper social distancing. The latest directive from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott limits occupancy a sports venues to 50%, so in theory 40,000 Cowboys fans could be allowed in the stadium.
- New York Giants: As of today, MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. will remain fanless through the 2020 season after Gov. Phil Murphy informed the team last month (and the New York Jets, who play in the same stadium) that the state’s 500-person limit on outdoor gatherings applies to sports venues.
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning roundup
- 37,986 new coronavirus cases were reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s down from an average of nearly 70,000 new cases a day last month. At least 1,234 new deaths were also reported Tuesday, with the country continuing to average over 1,000 deaths a day.
- With coronavirus rates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey on the decline, Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov. Phil Murphy spoke Tuesday about their forthcoming budgets and economic relief for families and businesses.
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is urging teachers to hold classes outdoors next month when school reopen to in-person learning. Teachers are threatening to strike if the city fails to provide a nurse for every school and can’t test every teacher, student and staff members, according to the Washington Post.