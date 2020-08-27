Latest Unemployment claims remain at 1 million, as the labor market continues to feel the pain of the coronavirus
Roughly one million people applied for unemployment insurance last week for the first time, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor — down slightly from 1.1 million the week before.
The weekly jobless claims have declined on average since highs in March but remain well above historic highs.
Another 607,806 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers. All told, 27 million people are receiving some form of unemployment insurance, the Department of Labor said.
The numbers, for the week ending Aug 22, come a week before the release of the country’s unemployment rate for August. Economists have warned that the labor market recovery that began in May could be in jeopardy, pointing in part to the steady stream of new unemployment claims that continue to be made, week after week. Before the pandemic, the highest number of new weekly claims was 695,000, from 1982 — a threshold that county has nearly doubled most weeks since March.
Unemployment benefits, which many jobless Americans say have been keeping them afloat, have sharply decreased after Congress let an extra $600 a week in supplemental insurance expire at the end of July.
— Washington Post
Governors push back on new CDC coronavirus testing guidance
At least three high-profile Democratic governors said their states would not follow new controversial testing guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidelines no longer say that every close contact who has been exposed to the novel coronavirus should get tested. Many in the medical community worry the change could heighten public confusion and hasten the virus’s spread.
“This will not be the policy of the state of California,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said the guidance would cause his state “to miss thousands of new cases and allow the virus to spread in our communities.” On Twitter, he urged: “If you’ve been exposed to a confirmed case, GET TESTED.”
And New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo called the change “indefensible” in a phone call with reporters, CNBC reported. “We’re not going to follow the CDC guidance,” he said. “I consider it political propaganda.”
On a conference call with reporters, Brett Giroir, an assistant HHS secretary who oversees testing, said he and CDC Director Robert Redfield discussed the idea with all the physicians on the White House’s coronavirus task force, including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Scott Atlas, a new member influential with Trump from his appearances on Fox News who is a fellow at Stanford University’s conservative Hoover Institution.
Fauci contradicted aspects of that, however, in a statement he gave to CNN’s Sanjay Gupta. “I was under general anesthesia in the operating room last Thursday and was not part of any discussion or deliberation regarding these new testing recommendations. ... I am concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is.”
— Washington Post
Philly trash delays could continue for another month due to hiring issues
Amid widespread delays in trash and recycling pickup last month, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration announced that Philadelphia would hire 120 temporary workers within four weeks to assist existing crews.
But four weeks later, just 45 temporary sanitation employees are on the street helping collect trash and recycling. And it could take at least another month to reach the goal of hiring between 120 and 150 workers, the Streets Department said this week.
“If our current trend rate remains constant, it will take at least another four weeks to get to a sufficient number of hires,” said Streets Department spokesperson Crystal Jacobs.
The city has faced challenges at every step of the hiring process. Issues include finding workers from the city’s existing list of laborer civil service candidates who are interested in taking the job, getting them to show up for and pass medical assessments, and then keeping them at work once they begin.
That slower-than-expected pace of hiring could lead to ongoing delays in trash and recycling collection as the city continues to deal with high rates of absence among full-time sanitation workers and high volumes of trash as residents stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, city officials said both trash and recycling pickups were one to two days behind schedule.
“I don’t know why it’s taking them so long,” said Councilmember Mark Squilla. “This is urgent. I would think that they should be able to get the 120 temps.”
— Laura McCrystal
Thursday morning round-up
- Coronavirus cases in children increased 21% between Aug. 6 and Aug, 20, according to a joint report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Over 440,000 children up to the age of 20 (states define children differently) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the report said, but severe illness in children from the virus remains rare.
- Obesity increases the risk of dying of coronavirus by nearly 50% and may make vaccines against the disease less effective, according to a comprehensive study by the University of North Carolina, Saudi Health Council, and World Bank, the Guardian reports.
- India recorded over 75,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the county’s highest one-day total since the pandemic began. Overall, over 3.31 million people in India have tested positive for COVID-19, third most on the planet behind Brazil and the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.