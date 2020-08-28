Latest Wolf announces new funds for Pa. child-care centers
Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday said he would send more than $117 million in federal stimulus funds to Pennsylvania’s child-care centers as an unconventional school year begins and the facilities try to recover from the coronavirus shutdown.
It is the last of three installments of payments, totaling $220 million, for family and group child-care homes, programs for school-age children, and child-care centers of all sizes, he said. Most of the commonwealth’s licensed facilities will receive some money.”
A strong child care industry is a requirement for a healthy economy,” the governor said in a statement. “We must remember this as we move forward and continue support for child care providers as they care for young Pennsylvanians and allow parents to work so our communities and economy can thrive.”
Before the pandemic hit, 7,017 licensed providers ran centers in Pennsylvania, he said; earlier this summer at least 200 reported that they planned to permanently close.
— Erin McCarthy
Four people at Republican National Convention in North Carolina test positive for COVID-19
Four people involved with the Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, officials announced Friday.
The Mecklenburg County Health Department said two attendees and two support people tested positive for coronavirus after hundreds of delegates and party officials gathered at the Convention Center in Charlotte Monday. Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence delivered speeches at the event.
Health officials said the individuals that tested positive were immediately isolated, but delegate flew in to North Carolina from across the country.
On Thursday night, an estimated 1,500 people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to watch Trump’s acceptance speech. Health experts warn that the lack of social distancing and face masks at the gathering could lead to a new outbreak of the virus.
“There will be people who became infected as a result of that event last night,” Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s chief medical correspondent, said Friday morning. “And there will be people who will spread it, possibly requiring hospitalization, and may even die.”
— Rob Tornoe
Kutztown University professor apologizes after encouraging students to contract coronavirus
A Kutztown University professor apologized after encouraging students to contract coronavirus so they could return to school.
On Monday, business professor Victor J. Massad encouraged students to interact with each other at Shorty’s Bar in Kutztown so they could contract the virus and “get it over with.”
“I think the sooner you guys get it, the better. None of you are doing to die from this, and we need to have everyone immune,” Massad told students on Monday in a video teleconference obtained by the Inquirer. “And so the sooner that people are immune, the better.”
The remarks drew swift criticism. In a statement to the Express-Times, a spokesperson for the school’s teacher’s union said the comments were “unacceptable,” and condemned “their spirit fully and completely.”
“This is clearly not the position of the university, and rest assured, the issue has been addressed,” a Kutztown University spokesperson said in an email. “It is, however, a confidential personnel matter and we are not at liberty to discuss this in any detail.”
Massad could not immediately be reached for comment. He apologized for his remarks in an email to the Express-Times, saying the comments were a misguided attempt at humor.
“I often say provocative and outrageous things in class, many of which I personally disagree with,” Massad told the newspaper. “In this case I went too far. I never expected that students would take my words literally, and I have apologized to the class.”
“I realize that my words, and the subsequent viral video have placed the university in a negative light, and for this I apologize to anyone in the institution who has been negatively affected by my words,” Massad added.
Kutztown University allowed students to move back to campus last Thursday, and is offering face-to-face instruction “wherever feasible.” Yesterday, the school notified students and staff a student living on campus tested positive for coronavirus.
— Rob Tornoe
Man shot at Wawa after social distancing dispute, police say
A 25-year-old off-duty security guard is in critical condition after being shot at a Wawa in Kensington overnight following what police say was a dispute over social distancing.
According to CBS3, a customer got into an argument with a security guard at the Wawa on East Erie Avenue in Philadelphia’s Juniata section at around 4:15 a.m., who was trying to enforce social distancing and maintain the number of people inside.
At some point, the customer got into a struggle with a second security guard, who was off duty and happened to be at the store, and ultimately shot him in the chest, according to police.
“I don’t know if the suspect forced his way into the store. The suspect at one time was in the store. And when that suspect was struggling with the security guard, who does not work here, they had a physical altercation which spilled out into the vestibule area,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.
Small told reporters the victim was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital and will be transferred to Temple University Hospital. The shooter fled the scene and is still at large. Police are currently reviewing surveillance video of the crime, according to 6ABC.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly, N.J., and Pa. reject CDC’s ‘reckless’ new coronavirus guidelines
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey officials said Thursday they will not follow new, more restrictive coronavirus testing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention denounced as insufficient by many public health experts.
People who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should be tested, even if they have no symptoms, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Thursday, adding that identifying people who have the infection is key to “stop[ping] the chain of transmission.”
He and Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey were among several leaders, including the governors of New York, Connecticut, Kentucky, Washington, and California, who said they were alarmed by the change and would not heed the guidance.
Robust testing has been crucial in decreasing the spread of the virus, Murphy said in a joint statement with the governors of New York and Connecticut.
“This 180-degree reversal of COVID-19 testing guidelines is reckless, and not based on science and has the potential to do long-term damage to the [CDC’s] reputation,” they said in the statement. “This abrupt and ill-informed shift threatens the robust testing regimes our states have worked tirelessly to stand up with our federal partners.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health will not change its testing guidelines either, and Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is continuing to work on expanding testing availability, a spokesperson told The Inquirer.
The CDC’s new guidelines said it isn’t necessary for those who have been exposed to infected people to get tested if they don’t have symptoms. After that prompted sharp criticism on Wednesday, CDC Director Robert Redfield made a clarification Thursday, saying that “testing may be considered” for people who have been in close contact with someone with the virus.
— Justine McDaniel and Ellie Silverman
University says poop prevented a dorm outbreak
As 5,000 students prepared for move-in day at the University of Arizona this week, the school warned they would be tested periodically for the coronavirus. One test, though, doesn’t involve a nose swab. The university is regularly screening the sewage from each dorm, searching for traces of the virus.
On Thursday, officials said the technique worked — and possibly prevented a sizable outbreak on campus. When a wastewater sample from one dorm came back positive this week, the school quickly tested all 311 people who live and work there and found two asymptomatic students who tested positive. They were quickly quarantined.
“With this early detection, we jumped on it right away, tested those youngsters and got them the appropriate isolation where they needed to be,” said Richard Carmona, a former U.S. surgeon general who is directing the school’s reentry task force, in a news conference.
— Washington Post
Friday morning roundup
- The Penns Grove-Carneys Point Regional School District in Salem County, N.J. has canceled its remaining summer sports practices after a student tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party at the Jersey Shore, according to NJ Advance Media.
- The White House announced plans to purchase 150 million of Abbott Laboratories’ rapid coronavirus tests, which can deliver results in 15 minutes.
- No progress was made on extending unemployment benefits or a second round of stimulus checks after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows discussed coronavirus relief on Thursday.
- Nearly every Republican state senator in California are now in quarantine after coming in contact with a fellow senator who later tested positive for coronavirus, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.