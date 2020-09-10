View all
8:50 AM - September 10, 2020
8:50 AM - September 10, 2020

About 884,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, holding steady from the week prior but marking the second straight week claims came in under a million, according to data from the Department of Labor.

Another 839,000 had claims processed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, the second straight week that figure marked a significant increase.

The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance continues to go up as well: 29.6 million people were on some form of unemployment insurance as of August 22, according to labor data, nearly 20 times the 1.59 million who were on jobless benefits during the same period last year.

The number of people newly claiming benefits has gone down steadily since its peak in March but remains well above pre-pandemic highs. The previous record for initial weekly claims was 695,000 from 1982, a level that the country has been above for more than five months.

— Washington Post

Halloween trick-or-treating is ‘still on’ in N.J., Murphy says

Halloween decorations last year on Buttonwood Street in Lambertville, N.J., one of the best neighborhoods in Philadelphia and the suburbs to go for trick-or-treat.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Halloween decorations last year on Buttonwood Street in Lambertville, N.J., one of the best neighborhoods in Philadelphia and the suburbs to go for trick-or-treat.

It looks like kids in New Jersey might be able to trick-or-treat after all.

Despite fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday “Halloween’s still on in New Jersey,” at least as of now.

“Obviously, it’s not gonna be a normal Halloween,” Murphy said. “We’re gonna have to do things very carefully. I’m sure we’re gonna have protocols that we’ll come to. And God willing, the virus stays under control.”

Murphy didn’t offer any details about what those protocols are or what type of guidance the state will offer municipalities.

Philadelphia hasn’t made any announcements about trick-or-treating in the city. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bethlehem announced last month it was canceling its annual Halloween parade due to social distancing concerns, but will allow trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30.

— Rob Tornoe

Delaware warns rodeo could be ‘superspreader’ event

Delaware Gov. John Carney is warning that a rodeo held over the weekend in violation of the state’s coronavirus restrictions could be a “superspreader” event.

“It is frankly a prescription for disaster,” Carney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

Posted by Rancho El 24 on Friday, September 4, 2020

Delaware State Police estimated that upwards of 2,000 people attended the rodeo in Bridgeville, in Sussex County, well above the cap of 250 people set by the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Photos and videos that circulated online revealed maskless people packed together dancing to live music.

“I was very disturbed by photographs that I saw,” Carney said. “I didn’t see folks wearing masks, and I saw people shoulder-to-shoulder, which is not currently permitted. It is, frankly, a prescription for disaster — a super-spreader as they call it — and it shouldn’t occur.”

New positive cases in Delaware have ticked up in recent weeks, once again landing the state on New Jersey’s quarantine list. According to the state’s Department of Health, Delaware’s 14-day rolling test positivity rate stands at 4.5%.

— Rob Tornoe

Temple among schools impacted during college football’s first big week

An exterior of Edberg-Olson Hall is photographed while outside, members of the Temple football team wait to get tested for the coronavirus by Temple healthcare workers on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
An exterior of Edberg-Olson Hall is photographed while outside, members of the Temple football team wait to get tested for the coronavirus by Temple healthcare workers on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

The college football season, such as it is after the Big Ten, Pacific-12 and others decided they would not be playing this fall, was supposed to kick off in full this weekend, but a number of teams already have had to postpone their openers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these games may not be made up, or won’t be made up until December at the earliest, and other postponements cannot be ruled out as colleges deal with spikes in on-campus coronavirus cases.

Temple was scheduled to open their college football season at Navy on Sept. 26, but has been rescheduled to Oct. 10. The Owls asked to move the game back because Philadelphia’s coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from practicing in a way to have them ready for the season.

Here’s a list of other games that have been affected

  • SMU at TCU: Postponed, new date TBD
  • North Carolina State at Virginia Tech: New date Sept. 26
  • Tulsa at Oklahoma State: New date Sept. 19
  • Louisiana Tech at Baylor: Postponed, new date TBD
  • Marshall at East Carolina: Postponed, new date TBD
  • Florida International at Central Florida: Postponed, new date TBD

— Rob Tornoe and the Washington Post

