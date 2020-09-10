The college football season, such as it is after the Big Ten, Pacific-12 and others decided they would not be playing this fall, was supposed to kick off in full this weekend, but a number of teams already have had to postpone their openers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these games may not be made up, or won’t be made up until December at the earliest, and other postponements cannot be ruled out as colleges deal with spikes in on-campus coronavirus cases.