Latest 884,000 people filed for jobless benefits last week
About 884,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, holding steady from the week prior but marking the second straight week claims came in under a million, according to data from the Department of Labor.
Another 839,000 had claims processed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for self-employed and gig workers, the second straight week that figure marked a significant increase.
The total number of people claiming unemployment insurance continues to go up as well: 29.6 million people were on some form of unemployment insurance as of August 22, according to labor data, nearly 20 times the 1.59 million who were on jobless benefits during the same period last year.
The number of people newly claiming benefits has gone down steadily since its peak in March but remains well above pre-pandemic highs. The previous record for initial weekly claims was 695,000 from 1982, a level that the country has been above for more than five months.
— Washington Post
Halloween trick-or-treating is ‘still on’ in N.J., Murphy says
It looks like kids in New Jersey might be able to trick-or-treat after all.
Despite fears of a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy told NJ Advance Media on Wednesday “Halloween’s still on in New Jersey,” at least as of now.
“Obviously, it’s not gonna be a normal Halloween,” Murphy said. “We’re gonna have to do things very carefully. I’m sure we’re gonna have protocols that we’ll come to. And God willing, the virus stays under control.”
Murphy didn’t offer any details about what those protocols are or what type of guidance the state will offer municipalities.
Philadelphia hasn’t made any announcements about trick-or-treating in the city. Mayor Jim Kenney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bethlehem announced last month it was canceling its annual Halloween parade due to social distancing concerns, but will allow trick-or-treating on Friday, Oct. 30.
— Rob Tornoe
Delaware warns rodeo could be ‘superspreader’ event
Delaware Gov. John Carney is warning that a rodeo held over the weekend in violation of the state’s coronavirus restrictions could be a “superspreader” event.
“It is frankly a prescription for disaster,” Carney said during his weekly press conference Tuesday.
Delaware State Police estimated that upwards of 2,000 people attended the rodeo in Bridgeville, in Sussex County, well above the cap of 250 people set by the state’s coronavirus restrictions. Photos and videos that circulated online revealed maskless people packed together dancing to live music.
“I was very disturbed by photographs that I saw,” Carney said. “I didn’t see folks wearing masks, and I saw people shoulder-to-shoulder, which is not currently permitted. It is, frankly, a prescription for disaster — a super-spreader as they call it — and it shouldn’t occur.”
New positive cases in Delaware have ticked up in recent weeks, once again landing the state on New Jersey’s quarantine list. According to the state’s Department of Health, Delaware’s 14-day rolling test positivity rate stands at 4.5%.
— Rob Tornoe
Temple among schools impacted during college football’s first big week
The college football season, such as it is after the Big Ten, Pacific-12 and others decided they would not be playing this fall, was supposed to kick off in full this weekend, but a number of teams already have had to postpone their openers because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some of these games may not be made up, or won’t be made up until December at the earliest, and other postponements cannot be ruled out as colleges deal with spikes in on-campus coronavirus cases.
Temple was scheduled to open their college football season at Navy on Sept. 26, but has been rescheduled to Oct. 10. The Owls asked to move the game back because Philadelphia’s coronavirus restrictions have prevented them from practicing in a way to have them ready for the season.
Here’s a list of other games that have been affected
- SMU at TCU: Postponed, new date TBD
- North Carolina State at Virginia Tech: New date Sept. 26
- Tulsa at Oklahoma State: New date Sept. 19
- Louisiana Tech at Baylor: Postponed, new date TBD
- Marshall at East Carolina: Postponed, new date TBD
- Florida International at Central Florida: Postponed, new date TBD
— Rob Tornoe and the Washington Post
Thursday morning round-up
- The Senate is expected to vote on a pared-down coronavirus relief bill Thursday afternoon that would offer a $300 weekly add-on to state unemployment benefits through January, but would not include a second-round of $1,200 stimulus checks. It is unclear if Republicans have enough votes to pass the estimated $500 billion plan, which is far less than the $3 trillion relief bill Democrats passed in the House back in May.
- National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said during a Senate hearing that the halting of a major coronavirus vaccine trial after a participant developed symptoms of a “potentially unexplained illness” was “Exhibit A” of safety measures in practice, according to the Washington Post.
- Student athletes in Michigan will be required to wear a mask or facial covering when “training for, practicing for, or competing in an organized sports,” according to a new executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Swimmers are exempt from the rule. It also doesn’t apply to professional sports teams.