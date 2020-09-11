Latest $300 unemployment benefit ends in Pa. before it begins
The Trump administration’s $300 weekly benefit for unemployed workers is ending in Pennsylvania before it even began.
Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak said in a statement he learned Wednesday night that the Lost Wages Assistance program ended on Sept. 5. President Donald Trump approved the extra $300 unemployment benefit to replace the $600-a-week added payment approved by Congress that expired at the end of July.
The state’s normal unemployment benefits are unaffected and will continue to be paid weekly to eligible workers.
Unemployed Pennsylvanians who were eligible and applied to receive the added $300 benefit will receive payment retroactively dating back to Aug. 1 in one lump sum. The department says payments could arrive as early as Sept. 14, but warns it could take longer.
“We will continue making these payments until the funding we’ve already received from FEMA for this program is depleted,” Oleksiak said. “I urge anyone who is partially or fully unemployed because of COVID-19 and hasn’t yet applied for LWA benefits to do so right away.”
If you are unemployed and meet the eligibility requirement, you can still apply for the extra unemployment funds on the department’s website.
Democrats and Republicans have yet to agree to terms on a new stimulus bill to offer relief to workers unemployed due to the pandemic.
— Rob Tornoe
International flights returning to Philly
International flights from countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic will be allowed to land in Philadelphia for the first time since March.
Previously, passengers from China, Iran, Brazil and most of the countries in Europe were required to be screened and have their temperatures checked at 15 airports across the country. Instead, beginning on Sept. 14, those passengers will receive recommendations for self-monitoring and information about local restrictions.
Philadelphia International Airport CEO Chellie Cameron praised the decision to loosen restrictions, saying it will help with the “multimillion dollar budget deficits” the airport is facing due to the pandemic.
“Funneling status alone does not solve our financial troubles and further relief funding for the airport is still a necessity,” Cameron said in a statement. “However, being able to accept international flights will help us recover faster and may save jobs that were on the verge of elimination.”
— Rob Tornoe
CDC links dining out to increased coronavirus risk
Adults who tested positive for the COVID-19 were about twice as likely to eaten a meal at a restaurant with two weeks of contracting the virus, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Reports of exposures in restaurants have been linked to air circulation. Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance,” researchers wrote in the study, which was released Thursday.
“Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use,” researchers added.
The study looked at 314 adults who were tested in 11 states back in July. Nearly half tested positive, and in addition to dining at a restaurant, those that tested positive were also more likely to have visited a bar or a coffee shop, researchers noted.
On Thursday, Philadelphia announced it won’t allow restaurants to increase indoor dining capacity to 50% at the end of the month as the city initially planned.
— Rob Tornoe