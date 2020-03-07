Latest Pa. lawmakers ask state to disclose hometown of Delco coronavirus case
Two Pennsylvania state senators have sent a joint letter to the state Department of Health asking officials to release the hometown of a woman in Delaware County who has tested positive for coronavirus.
"Specifically, we are calling on the Pennsylvania Department of Health to release the municipality in which the affected individual resides,” the letter, by Sens. Tom Killion (R., Middletown Twp.) and Tim Kearney (D., Swarthmore), said.
"Because Delaware County lacks its own health department, this information is being withheld from our professional and effective County emergency services personnel,” the letter says. “This information serves the interest of public safety and transparency without substantially infringing on this individual’s right to privacy.”
The letter was addressed to Rachel Levine, state secretary of health.
Meanwhile, Delaware County officials are set to hold a press conference Saturday afternoon to update residents.
— Frank Kummer
Philly senior facility closes to visiting families; offers video conferencing
A long-term senior care facility in Philadelphia is closing to all visitors — including family members — as part of its precautions against coronavirus, though none at the facility have tested positive for the virus.
The owners of the Bishop White Lodge at Cathedral Village nursing facility issued a statement Saturday, saying the closure is effective immediately. The facility is located on Cathedral Road in Roxborough.
“This closure will be in place until further notice,” Charles Gergits, executive director of Cathedral Village, said in a statement. “We are arranging phone and video conferencing calls for residents and family members as they request.”
Gergits said the step is a “strictly preventative measure.”
The website for Cathedral Village says it provides 24-hour care and other services, including for people with Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia. It also accommodates short-term rehabilitation stays.
The risk of death associated with COVID-19, the new coronavirus, increase with age. People in nursing homes, who are often old, weak, and sick, are at particularly high risk.
— Frank Kummer
Penn cancels big gathering for admitted students
The University of Pennsylvania is canceling all large, on-campus events through the end of April, including Quaker Days, a gathering of thousands of admitted and current students.
The school said the cancellations are a “proactive measure” against the coronavirus.
Quaker Days is a big event at Penn because prospective students use it to tour campus and get a feel for whether they want to accept admissions offers. Almost 45,000 students applied for the class of 2023, and 3,446 were accepted.
“We are disappointed that we are not able to welcome admitted students to our campus in our traditional fashion,” Eric Furda, Penn’s dean of admissions said in a statement. “However, social distancing and avoidance of unnecessary travel are both strong counters to the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
No other area colleges or universities have cancelled similar events.
Furda’s statement continued: “It is with great care and concern for the health and wellness of our current and admitted students that Penn Admissions has made the decision to cancel all large-scale, on-campus admitted student programming scheduled for April.”
Instead of a public gathering for Quaker Days, the university will use online tools to welcome the students, who will be able to virtually ask questions and connect with university officials. The school has recently launched a virtual campus tour for admitted students to explore the grounds and buildings.
In addition, The Daily Pennsylvanian, the school’s newspaper, is reporting that all university-affiliated travel to China, South Korea, Iran and Italy are suspended.
— Frank Kummer
Union postpone ‘Meet the Team’ event amid growing coronavirus concerns
Waiting to high-five or get an autograph from Philadelphia Union players? You’ll have to wait, thanks to coronavirus concerns. The “Meet the Team” event originally planned for March 11 at Dave and Buster’s on Columbus Boulevard has been postponed.
The team has made the decision on the recommendation of Major League Soccer and in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Our goal as a club is to create a memorable experience that fans and players look forward to every year," the Union said in a statement issued Friday. "Due to the interactive nature of the Meet the Team event, which consists of autograph signings and photos with players, the Union, in consultation with regional health authorities, Major League Soccer, and our internal medical experts, have decided to reschedule in order to deliver the experience that fans have come to expect.
"As soon as a new date and time have been set, the club will make an announcement.”
Coronavirus concerns have also sparked debate about how professional sports events in North America and across the world should proceed. Earlier this week, Italy, where the new coronavirus has been prevalent, has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country to be played in empty stadiums for the time being.
— Nick Tricome
CVS encourages video visits for patients concerned about coronavirus
If you’re anxious about the new coronavirus and tempted to go to a CVS MinuteClinic, don’t. The urgent care center provider wants you to opt for a video visit instead of coming into the store if you think you’ve been exposed or have symptoms. There are links to the video visits on the MinuteClinic website. They are also available through the CVS mobile app.
If the video visit provider determines the patients may be at risk for the new coronavirus, the provider will connect the patients with their health department for testing and “appropriate next steps.”
Video visits are available 24 hours a day in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
Brandon Lausch, a spokesman for Jefferson Health, said his system is asking patients who think they may have COVID-19 to call before going to an emergency department or urgent care center. Taylor Robertson, a spokesman for Patient First, another major provider of urgent care, said his company is referring all questions about coronavirus to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or local health departments.
— Stacey Burling
Amtrak cancels nonstop Acela service between D.C. and N.Y.
Amtrak is canceling its Acela nonstop service between Washington and New York amid the global coronavirus outbreak that has hurt travel demand.
"We are closely monitoring the coronavirus and are taking action based on guidance from public health experts," the company said.
The nonstop Acela service, which launched last fall, will be suspended starting Tuesday through May 26. The company cited reduced demand for train service as concerns rise about the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Amtrak anticipates other train schedule changes, including removing train cars or canceling trains when there are other alternatives for customers.
Amtrak has also suspended change fees on all existing and new reservations for tickets purchased before April 30 to accommodate concerned travelers, even though there are no coronavirus-related travel restrictions on the carrier.
— Luz Lazo, The Washington Post
Central Bucks is deep-cleaning schools over the weekend
The Central Bucks School District is shutting down all its facilities through the weekend to deep clean schools and disinfect buses amid concern over exposure to coronavirus.
The district closed five of its schools “out of an abundance of caution" after Central Bucks community members were exposed to a confirmed case of the virus that originated in another state.
County officials said “multiple” children and staff from the five closed schools — Butler Elementary, CB South, Titus Elementary, Tohickon Middle, and Tamanend Middle — had attended a private gathering with someone who had coronavirus.
Some of those students and staff showed symptoms of illness but tested negative for coronavirus in results returned from the state’s Exton lab Friday evening.
The virus’ 14-day incubation period will be over by Monday, said county spokesperson Larry King. The county identified everyone who had attended the gathering, but “very few” had any possible symptoms.
—Justine McDaniel