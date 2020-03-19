Latest Report: Mother, two children die from coronovirus after family dinner in N.J.
The matriarch of a large family and her two eldest children have died from coronavirus after attending a family dinner in New Jersey, the New York Times reports.
The Times said Grace Fusco — mother of 11, grandmother of 27 — died Wednesday not knowing her daughter Rita Fusco-Jackson, 55, of Freehold, N.J., died Friday and her son Carmine Fusco, of Bath, Pa., had died hours earlier on Wednesday.
Four other children remain hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, the Times said quoting a relative, Roseann Paradiso Fodera.
The family had gathered at Grace Fusco’s Freehold home for a dinner March 10, the Times said. A person who had contact with the first person to die of COVID-19 in New Jersey attended the dinner.
New Jersey has reported five coronavirus deaths; Pennsylvania one.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Can the coronavirus really live for three days on plastic? Yes, but it’s complicated
For more than a week, people have been sharing an eyebrow-raising report that the novel coronavirus can live for 24 hours on cardboard, and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
It can, but the details are more complicated, according to scientists who published the research behind those figures on Tuesday. The short version: Levels of the virus drop dramatically within a few hours, the authors wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine.
The key is what scientists refer to as a virus’ half-life, or rate of decay: how much time it takes for half the microbes in a given sample to die.
— Tom Avril
Coronavirus cancels the Philly area’s first day of spring tradition: free Rita’s
The spring equinox occurs at 11: 49 p.m. today, the earliest the season of renewal has begun in 124 years.
But times are different and the coronavirus is changing lives everywhere.
As a result, one Philly-area tradition has been cancelled. Rita’s Water Ice has called off its annual first day of spring water ice giveaway in “light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings.”
Stores, however, remain open for takeout.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Coronavirus puts Philly homeless services in survival mode
The other day, a client outside the Catholic Worker Free Clinic in Kensington asked physician assistant Katie Huynh, an impossible question: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, was it safer to sleep in a shelter or on the street?
"I had to tell them it’s safer for the coronavirus to sleep on the street. So I think that we’re going to see a lot more people avoiding shelters,” she said. “But then that leaves you vulnerable for more violence, that you’ll be injured physically or have your belongings stolen.”
It’s just one of many unprecedented strains that coronavirus containment efforts have heaped on Philadelphia’s patchwork safety net of homeless services — from sit-down meal soup kitchens, to shelters where beds are normally packed closer than the CDC-recommended six-foot radius.
The city, meanwhile, is rushing to ramp up shelter capacity and food distribution.
How to apply for unemployment benefits in Pa. amid the coronavirus shutdown
As businesses and restaurants shut down Monday to slow the spread of the coronavirus, thousands of Philadelphia’s low-wage service workers are effectively jobless — and it’s unclear how long this period will last.
If you lost your job during the pandemic, file your unemployment claim online. Only do it by phone (1-888-313-7284) if the online form won’t work; it will probably take a long time to get through.
You’re likely eligible if anything about the coronavirus crisis has stopped you from working, and the benefits in Pennsylvania range from $68 per week to $561 per week.