Latest Demand for ICU beds will greatly outstrip availability if coronavirus hits Pa. hard
Mayor Michael Helfrich spent much of Wednesday fielding calls from an office setup in his kitchen. York County had just confirmed its first cases of the coronavirus, and people had a lot of questions.
“It’s hard to compare it to anything else,” Helfrich said. “Even though we’re in the early stages, I think some of us, luckily, can see the potential dangers.”
Already in York and the surrounding region, there are few beds in intensive-care units and they’re often occupied. If COVID-19 spreads quickly, as it did in Italy, researchers estimate the need for beds here will be 26 times greater than the existing capacity in ICUs — more than anywhere else in the nation.
— Nat Lash of The Inquirer, Brett Sholtis of Spotlight PA
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeds 13,000 in the U.S.
Coronavirus could hit immigrant detainees hard in places that are already ‘a petri dish’
Last summer, a mumps outbreak in Texas immigration detention centers quickly surged through the system, sickening almost 1,000 migrants in 57 facilities across the country.
An entire wing of the York County Prison was quarantined for two months to defend against a virus that can spread person-to-person before symptoms appear.
Now, people familiar with Pennsylvania detention centers fear the coronavirus could make the 2019 mumps epidemic look like a summer cold.
“I’m concerned for my clients. I’m concerned for myself. I’m concerned for the workers,” said Bridget Cambria, who is constantly inside the Berks County detention center as director of ALDEA – The People’s Justice Center.
— Jeff Gammage
Roundup: As coronavirus cases increase rapidly, Pa. businesses must close unless they’re ‘life-sustaining’; officials give dire warnings
As the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania and New Jersey neared 1,000, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered all businesses in the commonwealth that aren’t “life-sustaining” to close. And Gov. Phil Murphy, pressing the federal government for regional aid with the leaders of neighboring states, said the region may need a $100 billion bailout by the time the pandemic passes.
And that time — which experts say is likely “months, not weeks,” away — could get further off as cases increase “rapidly,” particularly if people don’t heed warnings to close businesses and stay home, officials warned.
“We are keenly aware of the economic impact of this pandemic,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said. “The human toll could be much, much worse.”
Wolf extended his shutdown order to apply to the physical operation of all businesses except grocery stores, gas stations, health-care facilities, transit systems, and similar enterprises. Restaurants are still allowed to offer take-out service; bars must be closed.