Latest Coronavirus may change Philly offices for good
The coronavirus pandemic has forced businesses in Philadelphia to make changes to their operations to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. For many companies, this is the first time they’ve let employees work from home en masse. For others, the outbreak has accelerated existing trends in technology, from eateries offering online delivery to studios releasing new movies for streaming.
As the business disruption persists, there’s a growing sense that when the pandemic ends, some changes could endure. Policies and technology used out of necessity now could become permanent later, if businesses and consumers find they’re convenient, efficient, and productive.
“The silver lining could be the technology breakthrough," said Robert Li, a professor at Temple University and director of its U.S.-Asia Center for Tourism & Hospitality. “When a crisis like this happens, it is most certainly tragic, but it may also feed new opportunities.”
— Christian Hetrick
Response to coronavirus is unprecedented
Spring arrived muted and virtually overlooked last week, drained of much of the hope and buoyancy normally associated with winter’s end.
What we face next, according to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, is a “coronavirus winter,” ruled by the menace of molecules coiled deep in a rampaging virus.
This coming season has no known end, no equinox or solstice to mark its conclusion as it stretches ragged and bleak into an unknown future.
Meanwhile, we’re ordered to settle like cats in cages, without rent money, or baseball, or the chance to check on Grandpa.
Was there ever a moment like this?
“At no time in the history of America,” said David Elesh, emeritus professor of sociology at Temple University, “have people been asked to shut down their normal day-to-day lives and convert them as radically as we are being asked.
"In the short term, we’re probably being asked to do more as Americans than ever before.”
— Alfred Lubrano
Senate close to passing $1.6 trillion coronavirus package
Congressional negotiators neared agreement Saturday on a sweeping stimulus package meant to blunt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, a deal that is expected to inject upward of $2 trillion into a reeling U.S. economy over the coming months.
Senate Republicans failed to meet a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline to reach a deal with their Democratic counterparts, but GOP leaders said an accord was within reach — citing key concessions to Democrats on the expansion of unemployment insurance benefits, emergency health-care funding and other matters.
“Generally speaking, the building blocks of this thing are pretty much in place, and you know now some of the differences come down to the finer points of how some of this stuff gets done,” said Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican leader, following a meeting of key GOP negotiators.
— Washington Post
Amtrak is on track to lose $1 billion amid ‘unprecedented’ drop in ridership.
In need of about $1 billion in supplemental funding to battle an “unprecedented” drop in ridership, Amtrak has now taken “aggressive” steps to cut the pay of top staff and other measures, the company confirmed Saturday.
Daily ridership is down 90% systemwide while future bookings are down 85% year-over-year, according to Amtrak.
“Amtrak and our state partners estimate we need approximately $1 billion in supplemental funding through the remainder of the year to make up for the unprecedented loss of ridership and revenue and to minimize employee and service impacts,” an Amtrak spokesperson said in a statement.
The company’s management employees now face temporary salary reductions — including a 100% reduction for its CEO — effective until at least Sept. 30, or the end of its fiscal year, according to an internal memo from Stephen Gardner, senior executive vice president and chief operating and commercial officer.
The pay cuts take effect for the first pay period in April, reflected in the employees’ April 17th paychecks. Incoming CEO William Flynn will succeed Richard Anderson on April 15.
— Patricia Madej
New Jersey banned all public gatherings, orders businesses to close
Gov. Phil Murphy banned public gatherings of any size in New Jersey on Saturday and ordered all nonessential businesses to close by 9 p.m. that night.
This represented his strictest efforts yet to tame the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in New Jersey, which has now claimed 16 lives and seen 1,327 people test positive for the disease.
“Any place people congregate is a place where coronavirus can be spread,” Murphy said. “This is no time for people to be acting selfishly.”
Businesses that do not have to close include grocery stores, medical offices, food banks, marijuana dispensaries, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, hardware stores, banks, laundromats and liquor stores. A full list of exempt businesses can be found at covid19.nj.gov.
— Pranshu Verma
Governor Tom Wolf and legislators discuss plan to reschedule Pa. primary
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and key members of the state legislature are preparing a proposal to postpone the April 28 primary election until June 2, The Inquirer has learned.
While no agreement has yet been reached, lawmakers and members of the governor’s administration have discussed the idea for the last several days. On Saturday, state officials and lawmakers and staffers of both parties and chambers held a call to discuss the proposal.
“It seems like it’s all coming together. … I think that it’s working, that we all agree,” said Rep. Garth Everett (R., Lycoming), chair of the House State Government Committee, whose aide was on the call. “It’s nice to see that we can all work together.”
— Jonathan Lai, Chris Brennan
Today’s front page: ‘From Bad to Worse’