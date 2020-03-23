Latest Pa. legislature expected to begin action today on postponing state primary election until June 2 due to coronavirus outbreak
The Pennsylvania General Assembly is poised to advance legislation to move the state’s primary election from April 28 to June 2, the Inquirer has learned.
The action comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf and top lawmakers have reached agreement on postponing the primary, underscoring the upheaval is pandemic is causing for the 2020 presidential election.
The rescheduling will give county election officials more flexibility in consolidating polling places this year and make long-term changes to a sweeping election law passed last year.
The deal was reached after multiple conference calls throughout the day Sunday.
— Jonathan Lai, Chris Brennan, and Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA
Senate to continue negotiations on coronavirus rescue package after it voted against advancing one draft bill
WASHINGTON — Top-level negotiations between Congress and the White House churned late into the night over a now nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package, as the coronavirus crisis deepened, the nation shut down and the first U.S. senator tested positive for the disease.
As President Donald Trump took to the podium in the White House briefing room and promised to help Americans who feel afraid and isolated as the pandemic spreads, the Senate voted Sunday against advancing the rescue package. But talks continued on Capitol Hill.
Inside the otherwise emptied out Capitol, the draft aid bill was declared insufficient by Democrats, who argued it was tilted toward corporations and did too little to help workers and health care providers. Republicans returned to the negotiating table.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, exiting the Capitol just before midnight, struck an optimistic note: “We're very close," he said, adding negotiators would work through the night.
“Our nation cannot afford a game of chicken," warned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., his voice rising on the Senate floor Sunday night. His goal is to vote Monday. The Senate will reconvene at noon.
— The Associated Press
Morning Roundup: Philadelphia issues ‘stay at home’ order
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a “stay at home” order on Sunday, dramatically escalating the fight against the coronavirus by requiring residents to stay inside except for essential trips such as those to buy food or seek medical help..
The new restrictions in the city of nearly 1.6 million take effect at 8 a.m. Monday.
“There’s no playbook for this situation, and we’re doing our best in light of the evolving health situation,” Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
The announcement came on a day when hard-hit Montgomery County suffered its first death, a 72-year-old Abington man who had been hospitalized for several days. That raised the statewide total to three. A death also was reported in Camden County; at least 20 fatalities have been reported in New Jersey.
— Jeff Gammage, Amy S. Rosenberg and Chris Palmer