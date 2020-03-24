Latest Coronavirus math shows the importance of social distancing, and the horrible consequences of not doing it
If you still doubt the crucial importance of avoiding other people, or if you think Philadelphia’s “stay at home” order is excessive, consider this:
Without the lockdown in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic started, there would have been 44,214 cases in other Chinese cities through February — instead of the actual number of 27,956, according to a new study led by University of Pennsylvania economist Hanming Fang.
“Flatten the curve” has become a rallying cry, but in New Jersey and New York, it appears to be too late.
In Pennsylvania, which so far has 644 reported cases, the tally is increasing at an average daily rate of 34% Though lower, that’s still a growth trajectory that will lead to an overwhelming surge in patients needing hospitalization.
— Marie McCullough
Coronavirus hasn’t hit rural Pennsylvania hard yet, but it’s already causing problems
On the map, Forest County is nearly all green, and with about 18 people per square mile, residents were born into social distancing. As of Monday afternoon, there were no coronavirus cases there, or in 29 other, mostly rural counties in Pennsylvania.
On March 13, when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all schools in the commonwealth to be closed, families and educators in Forest County and other rural areas were presented with unique problems. Internet service is often terrible there, or nonexistent, so the students are just off.
“We have areas where there’s no internet or even cell service,” Amanda Hetrick, superintendent of the Forest Area School District said last week.
— Jason Nark
Morning Roundup: ‘We must survive’: Wolf orders Philly and suburbs to stay at home to slow coronavirus; all of New Jersey and Delaware under same orders
Do not leave your house unless you are buying groceries, picking up pharmacy items, or helping sustain life, Gov. Tom Wolf told residents of Philadelphia, Montgomery, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, and Allegheny Counties on Monday, putting them under a stay-at-home order.
With exceptions for critical errands and work designated essential, keeping the 5.5 million people in those counties at home until at least April 6 offers officials the best chance to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania and keep from taxing the state’s health-care system, Wolf said.
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Sean Collins Walsh