Latest Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus
.The 71-year-old Prince of Wales is displaying mild symptoms, “but otherwise remains in good health,” according to a statement from Clarence House.
Charles’ wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested negative for the virus.
Clarence House said it’s unclear how Charles contracted COVID-19 due to “the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
— Rob Tornoe
White House, Senate reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus aid package
The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language.
“Ladies and gentlemen, we are done. We have a deal,” Ueland said.
The unprecedented economic rescue package would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
One of the last issues to close concerned $500 billion for guaranteed, subsidized loans to larger industries, including a fight over how generous to be with the airlines. Hospitals would get significant help as well.
— Associated Press
Pennsylvania ‘particularly ill-prepared’ for financial blow caused by the coronavirus
Just last month, Pennsylvania’s finances were finally on an upswing again. Tax revenues were coming in higher than forecasted, and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf proposed a $36 billion budget with some ambitious new spending plans.
By one estimate, the chance of a recession was only around 20%. Then the coronavirus began to spread.
The outbreak now poses an unprecedented fiscal challenge for the state for which there is no road map. Never before has such a large percentage of Pennsylvania’s economy been shut down for a prolonged period, and no one knows how quickly it will rebound.
The challenge will be particularly acute because, as revenues decline, demand for public assistance programs like unemployment compensation will increase. At the same time, experts say Pennsylvania’s rainy day fund is woefully short of the level it should be at.
— Charlotte Keith
For people with special needs and their families, coronavirus restrictions add challenges
To Lori Wells in Mullica Hill, N.J., the strict observation of social distancing is particularly important for her family.
Her older daughter, Claire, has a history of pneumonia and respiratory illness, and spent time in the hospital on oxygen last summer. Claire, 18, a senior at Clearview Regional High School, also has Down syndrome.
“It’s hard to get a good feeling of how much she truly understands” about the coronavirus, Wells said last week. “We just keep telling her that there’s a bad virus that’s getting people sick and we have to be really careful.”
Coronavirus and the measures to control it can pose extra challenges to people with special needs and their families, and to the organizations that serve them.
— Ellen Gray
Morning Roundup: Coronavirus cases mount as New Jersey, Pa. rush to avert potential crisis; recent visitors to NYC told to quarantine
New Jersey’s coronavirus cases continued their surge with nearly 3,700 confirmed patients and 44 deaths reported on Tuesday, ranking the state second highest in the country behind hard-hit New York, while Pennsylvania officials warned that the commonwealth’s total of cases would continue its “exponential” growth.
With millions of people in New Jersey and eight Pennsylvania counties — including Philadelphia and its suburbs — now under stay-at-home orders, officials continued attempts to stop the spread of the deadly virus and secure more hospital equipment before the number of patients becomes unmanageable.
— Justine McDaniel and Pranshu Verma
Today’s Inquirer Front Page