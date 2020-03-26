Latest Mariner East Pipeline project gets go ahead to resume some work after appealing Pa. coronavirus shutdown order
Energy Transfer LP will be permitted to complete pipeline construction work at 17 locations across Pennsylvania, most of them associated with its contentious Mariner East project, after appealing directly to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office for waivers from the emergency coronavirus shutdown.
The Texas company announced Wednesday night that the Department of Community and Economic Development had approved the requests, which it said it made “to ensure the continued safety, integrity and stabilization of these construction sites.”
The approvals include “a mix of partially completed horizontal directional drills (HDDs), road bores and open excavation sites across the commonwealth.” Several of the sites are in Chester and Delaware counties, where the company’s Sunoco Pipeline subsidiary is working on a trio of Mariner East pipelines that carry natural gas liquids like propane to a terminal in Marcus Hook.
— Andrew Maykuth
Urban Outfitters employees are being forced to work during coronavirus shutdowns: ‘There is nothing life-sustaining about it’
The package appeared at the Urban Outfitters warehouse on March 17. It was the standard zip-up case for customers receiving and returning brand-name clothes rented by the month through the company’s Nuuly subscription service.
A note was attached. “I’d typically take to store, but we have come in contact with virus and are taking zero risks of spreading," said the note, a copy of which was seen by The Inquirer. “Thank you. Stay well.”
A young man who processes returns at the warehouse in Bristol Township was concerned about handling this one, employees said. He was instructed to process it anyway.
And even after the company announced a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of the Navy Yard, dozens of employees have continued to work in person, producing photo shoots and running food and beverage service, even as other businesses have shuttered. Hundreds more have kept operations running at warehouses in Bristol Township and in Gap, Pa.
— Catherine Dunn
Many of Philly’s coronavirus cases are in young people. Experts explain why those numbers may be skewed
When the coronavirus outbreak took hold in Asia two months ago, Bobby Ku called his parents, who live in Taiwan, every week.
Despite the growing number of public health experts warning about the seriousness of COVID-19, Ku, a 33-year-old engineering consultant in Philadelphia, was unconcerned at first. It wasn’t until the pandemic hit the East Coast that he realized his life was about to change drastically.
Research on COVID-19 shows that older populations are hardest hit by the coronavirus, but the current number of confirmed cases around the United States shows that young people can fall seriously ill and need hospitalization as well.
On Wednesday, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said that 175 of Philadelphia’s 342 confirmed cases are in people under 40.
— Bethany Ao
Senate unanimously passes historic $2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill
The U.S. Senate late Wednesday approved a $2 trillion economic rescue package 96-0 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
The House was expected to vote on the package Friday morning.
The legislation would give direct payments to most Americans, expand unemployment benefits, and provide a $367 billion program for small businesses to keep making payroll while workers are forced to stay home.
It would provide one-time direct payments to Americans of $1,200 per adult making up to $75,000 a year, and $2,400 to a married couple making up to $150,000, with $500 payments per child.
— Robert Moran
Morning Roundup: Seven new coronavirus deaths in Philly region; N.J. toll climbs past 60
As the region remained in a historic state of shutdown Wednesday, the coronavirus was blamed for seven new deaths in the Philadelphia area, including the first in the city. Meanwhile, the crisis intensified in New Jersey, and Pennsylvania smashed a record with over a half-million unemployment claims filed.
The numbers of positive cases and fatalities, and the prodigious list of cancellations, seemed to grow by the hour. But the toll extracted by the ubiquitous virus of anxiety has become immeasurable, as people around here and across the country engage in the surreal exercise of keeping their distance from neighbors, friends, even family members under government orders in an effort to halt the spread.
No one can say when this will end. President Donald Trump had said he hoped that some semblance of normality would return by April 12, Easter. If it does, it won’t be evident in the Catholic churches of the Philadelphia Archdiocese, which announced it had canceled all public Holy Week services and Easter Sunday masses.
— Anthony R. Wood and Pranshu Verma