Latest Businesses tied to Gov. Tom Wolf, top Pa. senator close after questions about how they qualified as ‘life-sustaining’
Thousands of businesses in Pennsylvania have closed under Gov. Tom Wolf’s unprecedented statewide shutdown to help slow the spread of coronavirus, but not the company that the Democratic governor once owned, or the business now owned by the Senate’s most powerful member.
Until now.
On Thursday, Wolf’s office said it had rescinded a waiver that had been issued to the governor’s former business, a kitchen and bath cabinet supply company in Central Pennsylvania, after Spotlight PA and PA Post inquired about how it qualified as “life-sustaining."
Likewise, The Dan Smith Candy Company, owned by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) — which makes and sells candies, chocolates and other specialty items at stores in the northern part of the state — also closed its doors after inquiries from the news organizations.
Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA and Ed Mahon of PA Post
Nursing homes fear accepting patients who may have coronavirus exposure in hospitals
Sidney Greenberger runs a New Jersey-based company that operates eight nursing homes in Pennsylvania and six in New Jersey.
His buildings are filled with those most likely to die if infected with the coronavirus — the elderly and those with lots of chronic health problems. He finds the prospect “terrifying” and says the virus could make nursing homes a “death trap” for his residents.
“I’m scared s—less, and that’s the honest truth," he said.
— Stacey Burling
Colleges stand to lose millions because of the coronavirus
Temple University refunded millions of dollars to students who were forced to leave their dorms and return home to finish the semester online.
There’s also money gone from canceled campus events and a loss of sports-related revenue. Many other questions swirl: Will the coronavirus affect summer and fall terms? Will students feel safe to enroll? Will their families, who may face job loss, be able to pay? Will the campus be able to open? Will it have to shut again for a second virus wave?
Temple said it couldn’t estimate how much money it has lost already — or could lose in coming months. Pennsylvania State University president Eric Barron said during a virtual town hall his school also faces a loss of millions. The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, which oversees 14 universities, is projecting a $100 million revenue shortfall.
— Susan Snyder
American Airlines flight attendant based in Philadelphia dies after testing positive for COVID-19
A 65-year-old American Airlines flight attendant based in Philadelphia died this week after testing positive for COVID-19.
Paul Frishkorn started as a flight attendant in 1997, the airline said in a statement late Thursday night.
“Over the years he built a reputation as a consummate professional who was honored as one of American’s Flight Service Champions twice for his excellent service to our customers,” the airline said.
“Our hearts go out to Paul’s loved ones, many of whom work for American," the company saud. "We are working directly with them to ensure they are cared for during this extraordinarily difficult time. He will be missed by the customers he cared for and everyone at American who worked with him.”
Frishkorn reportedly had other health issues that made him susceptible to complications from COVID-19.
“Paul was 65 years old and the first American team member to lose his life after contracting the illness,” the Association of Flight Professional Attendants said in an online memoriam.
“Our industry, our airline and all of us have been affected by COVID-19 in different ways. But until now, we hadn’t lost one of our own. This loss hits home in a very different, personal way from the headlines,” the union said.
American Airlines, the dominant carrier at Philadelphia International Airport, has been economically devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, as has the airline industry globally.
— Robert Moran
Morning Roundup: Pa. officials look for supplies and space amid coronavirus ‘war,’ New Jersey pronounced major disaster area
As preparations — and a race against time — continued for the anticipated strain of the coronavirus on hospitals, New Jersey was declared a major disaster area by President Donald Trump, and officials across Pennsylvania scrambled Thursday to find hospital space and much-needed supplies to care for the growing number of ill people.
The New Jersey health commissioner warned that the state was nearing the patient surge officials have been trying to combat, and ordered three major hospitals across the state to help mount field hospitals in the coming weeks. The state put in another order for supplies from the federal government, seeking 4.5 million N95 masks and 2,500 ventilators.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania officials said they were “scouring the state and the country” to find any medical supplies available for purchase, and Gov. Tom Wolf said the state needs more beds and ventilators “as soon as possible.”
— Justine McDaniel, Pranshu Verma and Laura McCrystal
