Latest Coronavirus peak is yet to come, officials warn
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf added nine more counties to his stay-at-home order Friday, bringing the total number of counties under some form of lockdown to 19 as the state tries to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus.
The death toll passed 100 Friday in New Jersey, where Gov. Phil Murphy called on anyone with medical training to help the state’s health-care workers.
As Friday marked three weeks since Pennsylvania’s first positive coronavirus test was reported, layoffs rippled through the region, Philadelphia-area hospitals were bracing for the anticipated — and potentially disastrous — patient surge, and a Pennsylvania member of Congress, Rep. Mike Kelly of Butler County, said he had tested positive for the virus.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, announced an agreement with Temple University to use the Liacouras Center as overflow hospital space during the pandemic. Mayor Jim Kenney said setup for that space will begin in the next few days.
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal
As grocery deliveries surge, vulnerable customers have to wait
Before the coronavirus pandemic, only about 3% of grocery shopping was done online. Demand has now ballooned and customers must wait for days or weeks for their deliveries to arrive.
That leaves customers with health conditions that put them at higher risk unable to get food.
“I’m in the position where I really cannot get this,” said Shannon Locher of Newtown Square, who has cystic fibrosis.
— Erin McCarthy
How to know whether you have allergies or coronavirus
Our unusually mild winter has led to a lovely early spring. The beauty of spring flowers is welcome, but for many, the annual botanical awakening brings bad news: allergies.
This year’s early tree pollen season brings a new worry. How can allergy sufferers tell whether they have allergies or the coronavirus? There’s some overlap in symptoms that could easily fuel anxiety.
“The timing right now is as awful as you can imagine,” said Tarum Kapoor, an internal medicine specialist who is senior vice president of clinical integration for Virtua Health. Patients are saying, “I’ve never had allergies in March.”
— Stacey Burling
Pa. corrections officers worry about the virus spreading in prisons
The Pennsylvania prison system is taking steps to prevent or limit the spread of the coronavirus inside state prisons. But corrections officers and advocates worry that the spread of the virus among inmates and employees is inevitable.
While there were no confirmed cases of the virus inside the state prison system as of Friday evening, Philadelphia on Friday reported its confirmed cases in an inmate and an employee of the Department of Corrections.
Philadelphia officials said inmates were under quarantine but declined to provide more information about the confirmed cases or their locations.
— Matt McKinney of Spotlight PA, Laura McCrystal