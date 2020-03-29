Latest CDC advises residents of New York, New Jersey, and Conn. not to travel for two weeks
Federal health officials on Saturday urged the residents of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut to refrain from “non-essential” domestic travel for 14 days, citing the high concentration of COVID-19 cases in those states.
The nonbinding travel advisory was issued late Saturday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hours after President Donald Trump indicated he might enforce a quarantine in the New York City area.
Trump abandoned that idea — which had been attacked by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — and endorsed the travel advisory, which the CDC said does not apply to employees of “critical infrastructure” industries such as public health, trucking, and food supply.
“The Governors of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut will have full discretion to implement this Domestic Travel Advisory,” the advisory said.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he had spoken Saturday with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who briefed him on the advisory. Murphy, a Democrat, said the guidance “does not change the rules that have been established and in place for over a week” under his executive order imposing a statewide business shutdown and banning public gatherings.
“If you have been working as part of our frontline response effort, from health care workers to supermarket workers, we still need you on the job,” Murphy said in a statement.
— Andrew Seidman
Coronavirus U.S. death toll passes 2,000
Confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the United States surpassed 2,000 Saturday, according to the Washington Post and CNN.
Johns Hopkins University reported that confirmed deaths rose to more than 30,000 around the world. The U.S. ranked sixth in deaths, after Italy, Spain, China, Iran and France. Italy alone had more than 10,000 dead.
The U.S. death toll has risen abruptly in recent days, up from just over 1,000 on Thursday.
Rhode Island announced its first two deaths from the coronavirus, leaving just three states with zero reported deaths: Hawaii, West Virginia and Wyoming.
The risk of death from COVID-19 is greater for older adults and people with underlying health problems. In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough and milder cases of pneumonia.
— Associated Press, Washington Post
Philadelphia region braces for coronavirus tsunami
A sobered and mostly shutdown Philadelphia region labored on Saturday to quickly transform a basketball arena, hotel, and other venues into medical sites ahead of a feared wave of coronavirus sickness and death.
New cases and fatalities were reported around Pennsylvania, including Philadelphia, Delaware, Bucks, and Montgomery Counties, while the number of infections topped 11,000 in New Jersey and an additional 32 people died as Gov. Phil Murphy pleaded with residents to stay home.
“No one is getting graded on a curve for social distancing,” Murphy said. “This is a pass-fail test. This is life and death.”
— Jeff Gammage, Maddie Hanna, Laura McCrystal